Wednesday, April 01, 2020
As people enjoy Ramayan reruns, one scene from the show has become a hit meme

The hashtag #Ramayan continues to dominate social media platforms and one scene featuring Lord Rama has become the subject of multiple memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2020 4:49:44 pm
ramayan, doordarshan ramayan, coronavirus lockdown ramayan, ramayan memes, ramayan ram ravn final fight, ramayan ram vivishan scenes, indian express, funny news, viral news This particular scene from the epic’s climax has become a hit fodder for memes.

People were thrilled to learn that classic television show Ramayana was returning to television during the 21-day national lockdown, but one scene from the series has now become a viral meme.

The hashtag #Ramayan continues to dominate social media platforms and one scene featuring Lord Rama has become the subject of multiple memes. The scene which is from the final battle features Vibhishan, Ravan’s brother alongside Lord Rama on a chariot saying: “Iske pet par van mariye prabhu (Shoot the arrow at his stomach)”.

Here are some examples of the memes the scene has inspired:

After the 21-day lockdown was announced from the midnight of March 24, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced that the iconic television show was being aired again due to “public demand”. The announcement sparked multiple memes and jokes.

