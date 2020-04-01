As people enjoy Ramayan reruns, one scene from the show has become a hit meme

This particular scene from the epic’s climax has become a hit fodder for memes. This particular scene from the epic’s climax has become a hit fodder for memes.

People were thrilled to learn that classic television show Ramayana was returning to television during the 21-day national lockdown, but one scene from the series has now become a viral meme.

The hashtag #Ramayan continues to dominate social media platforms and one scene featuring Lord Rama has become the subject of multiple memes. The scene which is from the final battle features Vibhishan, Ravan’s brother alongside Lord Rama on a chariot saying: “Iske pet par van mariye prabhu (Shoot the arrow at his stomach)”.

Here are some examples of the memes the scene has inspired:

Me and my brother when the guest is gobbling up all the samosas at home. pic.twitter.com/MgftB3LizX — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 31, 2020

My brother to my Dad after I ate his portion of Maggi pic.twitter.com/MYDYb6pP2U — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 31, 2020

Angry wife to god because “Pati ke dil ka rasta pet se jata hai” pic.twitter.com/zsVNIEfbOS — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) March 31, 2020

Me to my friend on seeing a non-drinker finish up the chakhna… pic.twitter.com/3m1yi8lviZ — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 31, 2020

मेरा मित्र 6 समोसे 4 कचोरी or 2 रसगुल्ले ठूसने के बाद कहता मित्र मै अभी भी भूखा हूँ

.

मै भगवान से प्रार्थना करते हुए pic.twitter.com/ZOMONmqyR6 — VISHWAS 🇮🇳 (@Pandit_jiii) March 31, 2020

When your friend insults you infront of your crush and then starts laughing.

You- pic.twitter.com/bWAqI1lTUP — pragya⚡ (@chaudharayin) March 31, 2020

When someone says ” Chai is overrated ” . pic.twitter.com/JrILDXgxz7 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 31, 2020

When Kohli want a wicket pic.twitter.com/Np8yt3toVw — Sagar (@Man_isssh) March 31, 2020

Series of events. pic.twitter.com/RA04ZyLob4 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) March 31, 2020

After the 21-day lockdown was announced from the midnight of March 24, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced that the iconic television show was being aired again due to “public demand”. The announcement sparked multiple memes and jokes.

