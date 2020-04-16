Hanuman carrying a mountain is the latest meme from the Ramayana to trend on Twitter

The scene where Hanuman is seen carrying the Gandhamardan parvat above his head is the latest Ramayan meme on Twitter. The scene where Hanuman is seen carrying the Gandhamardan parvat above his head is the latest Ramayan meme on Twitter.

Doordarshan has been telecasting television classic Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’ for the last few weeks of the lockdown and event major event in the series makes its way onto social media. On Thursday, people were hooked on to the scene where Hanuman carried a mountain to save Lakshman.

After Thursday’s episode the words ‘Hanuman’, ‘Sanjeevani booti’ and ‘Lakshman’ were trending on Twitter. In the mythological tale, Lakshman is injured in a battle with Ravan’s son Inderjeet and Rama asks Hanuman to get a special medicinal plant to save his brother. However, as Hanuman is unable to figure which herb on the mountain is needed, he carries the entire mountain back.

Initially there were just memes but then there were caption contests for the image of Hanuman carrying the mountain.

Hanuman ji to all other bootis along with sanjivani booti. pic.twitter.com/BIFUP4LJbE — She💙 (@shuBhita__) April 15, 2020

When Hanuman ji didn’t find Sanjivani Buti on Dronagiri Parvat pic.twitter.com/KPjnRod07a — श्री क़बूतुरुदीन प्रसाद फर्नांडिस कोरोना वाले 🦇🚩 (@sachya2002) April 15, 2020

And here are some of the memes inspired by the scene:

Hanuman Ji was first delivery boy of https://t.co/1bKVlId7pD. pic.twitter.com/kLM1PdX8ri — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) April 16, 2020

Press wale k pass kapdo ka bundle le jata mein. pic.twitter.com/0CVVw272dm — Tweeting Quarantino ➐ (@rohitadhikari92) April 16, 2020

*Me carrying my food plate while passing the crowd at a wedding* pic.twitter.com/DI5o0K0uhA — Shrey Golecha (@shreygolecha1) April 16, 2020

Me at office: bottle bharne jaa raha hoon kisi ko chahiye?

Others: Me, me, me, me

Me while coming back pic.twitter.com/0zyFaOexL3 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 16, 2020

Mom: jab tum chhote the tab poora ghar sar pe utha dete the.

Me in my imaginations:#HanumanJi #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/K8ULLAOisQ — The Marwadi (@themarwadiyt) April 16, 2020

Mom: mere drawer se yeh ek cheez le aa *15 minutes later*

Me *comes back with the drawer*: pic.twitter.com/9plnKc2RKb — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 16, 2020

Mother:- fridge main dhaniya, pudhina, palak pada hai isme se dhaniya lekar aana Me:- pic.twitter.com/xKsvxM5F4t — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) April 16, 2020

During Exam- Ques: What is sanjeevani booti? Me: *writing everything I remember to fill the sheet*#Ramayana #HanumanJi pic.twitter.com/bY9VwHkGJZ — Gaurav Upadhyay (@gbupadhyay) April 16, 2020

Taking that model of of Volcano to school. pic.twitter.com/Z5DXzRGwck — Manish (@Man_isssh) April 16, 2020

me carrying my emotional baggage everywhere i go pic.twitter.com/WOVO97mMoB — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) April 16, 2020

Indian viewers have been talking about the show on social media since it made a comeback on television late March allegedly due to popular demand. Various scenes from the show have been turned into memes on social media.

