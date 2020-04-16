Follow Us:
Thursday, April 16, 2020
COVID19

Hanuman carrying a mountain is the latest meme from the Ramayana to trend on Twitter

After Thursday's episode the words 'Hanuman', 'Sanjeevani booti' and 'Lakshman' were trending on Twitter. This isn't the first time a scene from the serial has trended.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 16, 2020 6:08:02 pm
ramayan, dd ramayan retelecast, ramyan memes, hanuman memes, hanuman sanjeevani booti, hanuman sanjeevani memes, viral news, indian express, The scene where Hanuman is seen carrying the Gandhamardan parvat above his head is the latest Ramayan meme on Twitter.

Doordarshan has been telecasting television classic Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’ for the last few weeks of the lockdown and event major event in the series makes its way onto social media. On Thursday, people were hooked on to the scene where Hanuman carried a mountain to save Lakshman.

After Thursday’s episode the words ‘Hanuman’, ‘Sanjeevani booti’ and ‘Lakshman’ were trending on Twitter. In the mythological tale,  Lakshman is injured in a battle with Ravan’s son Inderjeet and Rama asks Hanuman to get a special medicinal plant to save his brother. However, as Hanuman is unable to figure which herb on the mountain is needed, he carries the entire mountain back.

Initially there were just memes but then there were caption contests for the image of Hanuman carrying the mountain.

And here are some of the memes inspired by the scene:

Indian viewers have been talking about the show on social media since it made a comeback on television late March allegedly due to popular demand. Various scenes from the show have been turned into memes on social media.

