Ramadan 2018: This Muslim sheikh’s witty tweets on ‘roza’ and ‘iftar’ will crack you up

The holy month of Ramadan is going on and devotees across the globe are observing a fast from dawn to dusk. While the fasting month can be quite difficult for many, there are a few who take things on a lighter note and crack jokes about the tough time to enjoy their misery.

Amid all the social media buzz, a popular religious adviser and lecturer of Islam Shaykh Azhar Nasser’s witty tweets grabbed many eyeballs and sparked much interest among Muslims of the modern era.

Shaykh won hearts by being more practical and funny while preaching the Quran instead of being stern while advocating the traditions. His witty tweets soon went viral and people can’t stop showering him with love during Ramzan. Here are some of the tweets.

If you’re leading maghrib prayer during the month of Ramadan, be brief. This is not the time to show everyone in the community that you have a long surah memorized. — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) May 22, 2018

You’re allowed to brush your teeth while you’re fasting. You should brush your teeth while you’re fasting. Please brush your teeth while you’re fasting. Please — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) May 22, 2018

After fasting for 18 hours, every Muslim looks at their food the same way Prince Harry looks at his new bride.#TheRoyalWedding — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) May 20, 2018

Do you know what’s worse than missing suhoor? Missing Fajr — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) May 21, 2018

Just wanted to say how truly blessed I am for having the most amazing, wonderful, stellar, phenomenal wife in the world. Everything I am, I owe to her. Every book I write is 100% due to her efforts. In fact, every lecture I give, is 100% due to her efforts as well. Just saying. — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) May 18, 2018

So he stole her phone and wrote this

And she stole his phone and wrote this 😊😂 #Relationshipgoal ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEwI27Kh1s — Syeda Laila jaffri (@Mohtermalaila) May 19, 2018

Alhamdulillah I am married to the most amazing man that walks this earth. I cannot enumerate his merits nor can I look directly into his eyes because he is so stunningly handsome. O Lord thank you for my husband. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. No, this is not Azhar. — Laya Behbahani (@LayaBehbahani) May 18, 2018

Netizens definitely appreciate Nasser’s way of spreading love. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

