Monday, August 03, 2020
Netizens share memes and jokes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

As  hashtags #Rakhi and #HappyRakshaBandhan2020 trended, there were plenty of memes and jokes about customs associated with the occasion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2020 3:54:19 pm
As many parts of India celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a festival honouring the bond between brothers and sisters, social media was full of reactions about how people celebrate the occasion.

As  hashtags #Rakhi and #HappyRakshaBandhan2020 trended, there were memes about gifting sisters money to jokes about being brother-zoned:

Raksha Bandhan is observed every year during the month of Shravana in Hindu calendar, on the full moon or Purnima day.

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother’s wrist, symbolically expressing their love and seeking the brother’s protection in return.

