Netizens share memes and jokes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

As many parts of India celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a festival honouring the bond between brothers and sisters, social media was full of reactions about how people celebrate the occasion.
As hashtags #Rakhi and #HappyRakshaBandhan2020 trended, there were memes about gifting sisters money to jokes about being brother-zoned:
#HappyRakshaBandhan #रक्षाबंधन#Rakhi
Me: ye lo behna 500rs
Behena: bas itna hi !!?
Me: pic.twitter.com/Pf1BVlqugY
— Jaadoo (@datwanihunny) August 3, 2020
#रक्षाबंधन #Rakhi #RakshaBandhan
Nobody
Sisters after taking the Money Gift :
😝 pic.twitter.com/zO7I24vBw2
— Sarvcasm 🤟🏻 (@Sarvcasm_) August 3, 2020
Every sister on Raksha Bandhan :#HappyRakshaBandhan #HappyRakhi #rakhi2020 pic.twitter.com/3RjfSRJFmO
— Aishwarya Shahu (@aish_shahu) August 3, 2020
Bhai : What do you want on this rakshabandhan ?#रक्षाबंधन #HappyRakshaBandhan #rakhi2020 pic.twitter.com/25alOzzanL
— shubham Verma (@vr_shubham) August 3, 2020
#रक्षाबंधन exists
One night before every #RakshaBandhan
Nibbi:😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qc9uS9cg9d
— 👑🇷🇦🇭🇺🇱👑 (@Rahul___Kar) August 3, 2020
No one :
Every sister on #रक्षाबंधन : pic.twitter.com/3mLK9ARAsK
— makhkhi🐝 (@waale_baba) August 3, 2020
#HappyRakshaBandhan #रक्षाबंधन
Boys during RakshaBandhan celebration at School: pic.twitter.com/6uenpWXswL
— Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) August 3, 2020
*Girls today after putting Rakhi on anyone’s hand*#रक्षाबंधन #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/6O83X2n4HH
— Touchy_Aashu😉 (@Love__Guru_) August 3, 2020
When your Crush sends you #HappyRakshaBandhan #रक्षाबंधन pic.twitter.com/YM5xpDnNgx
— Aman Allahabadi 🇮🇳 (@AapkaAman_) August 3, 2020
*My school girls after putting Rakhi on whole class boy’s hand and asking for gift*#HappyRakshaBandhan #रक्षाबंधन pic.twitter.com/TalL7FwwX5
— Touchy_Aashu😉 (@Love__Guru_) August 3, 2020
Raksha Bandhan is observed every year during the month of Shravana in Hindu calendar, on the full moon or Purnima day.
On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother’s wrist, symbolically expressing their love and seeking the brother’s protection in return.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.