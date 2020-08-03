Netizens share memes and jokes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

From gifting money to sister to the never-ending friend-zoned jokes, many took to various social media to celebrate the festival. (Picture credit: Pixabay) From gifting money to sister to the never-ending friend-zoned jokes, many took to various social media to celebrate the festival. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

As many parts of India celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a festival honouring the bond between brothers and sisters, social media was full of reactions about how people celebrate the occasion.

As hashtags #Rakhi and #HappyRakshaBandhan2020 trended, there were memes about gifting sisters money to jokes about being brother-zoned:

*My school girls after putting Rakhi on whole class boy’s hand and asking for gift*#HappyRakshaBandhan #रक्षाबंधन pic.twitter.com/TalL7FwwX5 — Touchy_Aashu😉 (@Love__Guru_) August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan is observed every year during the month of Shravana in Hindu calendar, on the full moon or Purnima day.

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother’s wrist, symbolically expressing their love and seeking the brother’s protection in return.

