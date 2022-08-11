From tying rakhis to armed forces personnel to tying the thread on trees, this is how India celebrated Raksha Bandhan

On Thursday, people across the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

During the festival, sisters tie a rakhi (a sacred amulet) around their brother’s wrist to symbolise the brother’s promise of care and protection of their sister.

ALSO READ | Mumbai man uses Tinder to find a ‘sister’ to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavan, which commonly falls in August. This year it is being celebrated on August 11.

While many people take a leave to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their families, those stationed with the country’s armed forces do not get an opportunity to visit their homes.

This year many battalions of armed forces such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the festival with civilians.

My sisters are in Germany and can’t be here with me today.. But my Indian sisters didn’t let me miss them😊. In India🇮🇳 and in Germany🇩🇪 – Greetings to all brothers and sisters alike – Happy #Rakshabandhan!#rakshabandhan2022 pic.twitter.com/nUpWoImxhM — Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) August 11, 2022

“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero”- Marc Brown Advertisement Local populace celebrated #RakshaBandhan with great fervour at @BSF_Gujarat 123 Bn today. #SeemaPrahari always remains grateful for the overwhelming gesture shown towards them.#rakshabandhan2022 pic.twitter.com/C5Ta0whl27 — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) August 10, 2022

Punjab | Women tie Rakhi to BSF soldiers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of #Rakshbandhan pic.twitter.com/4St5IY2BFT — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated #RakshaBandhan with young girls today at his residence in Delhi. This was a special Rakshabandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at PMO. (Video Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/eSvd6gsgHb — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Happy #Rakshabandhan to all! We are celebrating by throwing back to our all-time favorite #Rakhi video featuring #Diplokids Christina and Lincoln. How are you celebrating? pic.twitter.com/f0Pl4LLQYB — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 11, 2022

One of the earliest #RakshaBandhan pics in my archive. With my sister Radhika and my mother in Delhi. And I’m headed to her place shortly. A big shoutout to my younger sister Anuja who’s in Kodagu right now but her Rakhi arrived well in time! Some traditions never die… pic.twitter.com/ISq3ZQrsMF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 11, 2022

While sharing pictures of women tying rakhi on BSF jawans posted in Gujarat frontier, the official Twitter account of BSF Gujarat wrote, “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero”- Marc Brown. Local populace celebrated #RakshaBandhan with great fervour at @BSF_Gujarat 123 Bn today. #SeemaPrahari always remains grateful for the overwhelming gesture shown towards them. #rakshabandhan2022.”

Advertisement

Personnel from the ITBP who were posted in Uttarakhand’s Gauchar celebrated Raksha Bandhan with local school children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival at his Delhi residence with the daughters of his staff members.