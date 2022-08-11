scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

From tying rakhis to armed forces personnel to tying the thread on trees, this is how India celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavan, which commonly falls in August.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 4:21:27 pm
This year many battalions of armed forces such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the festival with civilians.

On Thursday, people across the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

During the festival, sisters tie a rakhi (a sacred amulet) around their brother’s wrist to symbolise the brother’s promise of care and protection of their sister.

ALSO READ |Mumbai man uses Tinder to find a ‘sister’ to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavan, which commonly falls in August. This year it is being celebrated on August 11.

While many people take a leave to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their families, those stationed with the country’s armed forces do not get an opportunity to visit their homes.

This year many battalions of armed forces such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the festival with civilians.

While sharing pictures of women tying rakhi on BSF jawans posted in Gujarat frontier, the official Twitter account of BSF Gujarat wrote, “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero”- Marc Brown. Local populace celebrated #RakshaBandhan with great fervour at @BSF_Gujarat 123 Bn today. #SeemaPrahari always remains grateful for the overwhelming gesture shown towards them. #rakshabandhan2022.”

Personnel from the ITBP who were posted in Uttarakhand’s Gauchar celebrated Raksha Bandhan with local school children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival at his Delhi residence with the daughters of his staff members.

