Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal’s wedding announcement sparks a meme fest on social media

Two of the most awaited Bollywood weddings this year have left fans wanting for more of the glitz and glamour. It almost seems like their prayers have been heard as Bollywood diva Rakhi Sawant announced her wedding date on Instagram.

She is set to marry Deepak Kalal, according to her wedding invite, on December 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. For those of you who are wondering who the groom is, Kalal is a social media celebrity who has over 68 thousand followers on his Instagram page.

As both Sawant and Kalal are known for their quirkiness on social media, fans welcomed their wedding news with hilarious jokes and memes. Some even photoshopped the pictures of the two on those of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

Kids : Love’s Deepveer wedding Men : Love’s Nickyanka wedding Legends : Waiting for Rakhi sawant and deepak kalal wedding — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) December 1, 2018

This will be The best marriage in 2018 😂. #RakhiSawant weds #deepakkalal pic.twitter.com/SmB2kwTi6K — Dirty Policy (@dirty_policy) November 30, 2018

Finally the second most anticipated marriage of the season, the fusion of the two most legendary characters you will see, the hidden gems of this country#RakhiSawant Weds #deepakkalal #legends pic.twitter.com/aeqvkrWpRL — UtpatanG (@Nil_Shunya) November 28, 2018

I am not saying the two are related, but, is it remotely possible #RakhiSawant pic.twitter.com/zYnwcmyKg4 — Ranjit (@cranjit) November 30, 2018

I am so done with all these lovey-dovey, glamorous, perfect weddings of celebs that I am actually looking forward to #RakhiSawant and #deepakkalal wedding. — Heer (@m_hiral) November 29, 2018

Me after listening the news of marriage between #RakhiSawant and #DeepakKalal pic.twitter.com/3b2Jpl75GL — Saurabh Sharma (@Humour_dude) November 29, 2018

My reaction when i heard about deepak kalal’s and Rakhi sawant’s wedding pic.twitter.com/lyvATbxfxO — Hrithikish (@lame_jokes_wala) December 1, 2018