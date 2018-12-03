Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal’s wedding announcement sparks a meme fest on social media

Toggle Menu
Rakhi Sawant shocked quite a few after she announced her wedding to Deepak Kalal with an invite on her Instagram account. According to the invite, the two will be tying the knot on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles.

As both Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal are known for their quirkiness on social media, fans welcomed their wedding news with hilarious jokes and memes. (Source: ssummi09/Twitter)

Two of the most awaited Bollywood weddings this year have left fans wanting for more of the glitz and glamour. It almost seems like their prayers have been heard as Bollywood diva Rakhi Sawant announced her wedding date on Instagram.

She is set to marry Deepak Kalal, according to her wedding invite, on December 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. For those of you who are wondering who the groom is, Kalal is a social media celebrity who has over 68 thousand followers on his Instagram page.

As both Sawant and Kalal are known for their quirkiness on social media, fans welcomed their wedding news with hilarious jokes and memes. Some even photoshopped the pictures of the two on those of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

