The hilarious memes being shared to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

So as Indians across the country celebrate this joyous occasion, people are also sharing how pranks and jokes to tease little brother or sister or pulling the leg of the other one is the most fun part of this bond.

With sisters demanding money and gifts from brothers, netizens are sharing funny memes to aptly describe the situation.

As Indians across the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year, people are also sharing how siblings come up with pranks and jokes. Many said this was perhaps the most fun part of the bond siblings share.

People also shared how they behave when it comes to gifts and money on this festive day with a dash of humour.

While there are plenty of messages of love doing rounds on social media, there are plenty of memes and jokes also aptly describing the relationship between siblings.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is observed during the month of Shravana in Hindu calendar on the full moon or Purnima day every year.

Traditionally on this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother’s wrist, symbolically expressing their love and seeking the brother’s protection in return.

