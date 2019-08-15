The hilarious memes being shared to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

As Indians across the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year, people are also sharing how siblings come up with pranks and jokes. Many said this was perhaps the most fun part of the bond siblings share.

People also shared how they behave when it comes to gifts and money on this festive day with a dash of humour.

While there are plenty of messages of love doing rounds on social media, there are plenty of memes and jokes also aptly describing the relationship between siblings.

Mom : Aaj rakhi hai apni behen ke sath achhe se rehna. Me* pic.twitter.com/F9Vfkaw11w — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) August 15, 2019

Paise Na hoto Card he Dedo #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/kInG5hlbVK — S Ravind King (@sravindking) August 15, 2019

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the sisters who getting all the money and to the brothers who getting broke 😂#RakshaBandhan2019 #Rakhi pic.twitter.com/M5JBCldf0o — n o i r ⭐ multi ✴ (@Lueurnoir) August 15, 2019

When brother asks a sister what does she want on rakshabandhan.#HappyRakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/kHk0sG2FcC — Juhi Jain (@schizopuniac) August 15, 2019

*Girls to her brother before putting on rakhi* pic.twitter.com/el1GmDb7TR — Sk Naim (@SkNaim28039211) August 15, 2019

*on raksha bandhan*

When sister instantly asks for gift after rakhi.. pic.twitter.com/m7XgVfrvxE — Sandeep Kumavat 🇮🇳 (@sarcastermind) August 14, 2019

After tying rakhi Sister:-Paisa? Me:- pic.twitter.com/Mcybh3mBVz — Mad king (@GJhamtani) August 14, 2019

My sister’s vs My expressions expressions

after tying me

rakhi pic.twitter.com/Sgfmeg8gEb — A LIT MeMeR☣ (@SarcasticGupta) August 15, 2019

#RakshaBandhan2019 Sister : Protect Me.

Brother : Ok.. Sis : Give me money too.

Bro : But why.? Sis : Raksha Ban, Dhan Day.. — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) August 14, 2019

When you give your sister only ₹10 on #RakshaBandhan .

She 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/xASO6DZgXw — Avinav☀️🏹🇮🇳♌ (@avinav__gahlot) August 14, 2019

When younger brother touches my feet on Rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/DI6oP6LGxZ — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) August 12, 2019

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, is observed during the month of Shravana in Hindu calendar on the full moon or Purnima day every year.

Traditionally on this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother’s wrist, symbolically expressing their love and seeking the brother’s protection in return.