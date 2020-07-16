After earthquake hits Rajkot, people shares memes about regular tremors

With sarcastic memes, people said earthquake has fallen in love with India. With sarcastic memes, people said earthquake has fallen in love with India.

Many residents of Gujarat’s Rajkot woke up to a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Thursday, causing many to rush out of their homes in fear. No loss of life or damage to property was reported and many took to social media to laugh about the regular tremors they have been experiencing.

The hashtag #earthquake trended on Twitter as many checked if others had also felt the tremors. The conversation also became about how tremors have been “returning to India” almost every week. This was the second earthquake to hit Rajkot in a month. On June 14, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Kutch district was felt in Rajkot.

Many also spoke about other minor earthquakes that had been experienced in the recent past. A number of minor quakes experienced in and around Delhi since May. Experts have debunked the theory that they were precursors to a big earthquake in the near future.

Here’s how people reacted:

#earthquake felt in Rajkot After Delhi !!

People of Delhi And Rajkot Now :- pic.twitter.com/qyvx3Dyp6z — Anand Punse (@beer_over_packs) July 16, 2020

#earthquake return after every week in India….. Earthquake every week : pic.twitter.com/8bYow6bgVV — Shaswat Awasthi (@iShasAwasthi) July 16, 2020

#earthquake felt in Rajkot

People: God save us from 2020

.

God: pic.twitter.com/QGMgNRB9wa — M E H A R |احتشام مہر| (@its__mehar) July 16, 2020

Earthquake in India at places have become so frequent .. people just stick to their beds instead of running away #earthquake pic.twitter.com/vyHmuQyxGN — ankit bharadwaj (@hanuman90) July 16, 2020

Indian peoples after 2020 be like #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ogxcyFAdRv — Shantanu Chaudhary (@Shantanu_ch001) July 16, 2020

Now #earthquake feel in rajkot

earthquake to people in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Syl748dYJS — Sahil (@o_sahil2) July 16, 2020

Earlier this month, on July 9, earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Mizoram, which was eighth one in the state in three weeks. Delhi-NCR region was rocked by an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on July 3, An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted Kutch in Gujarat on July 2.

