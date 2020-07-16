scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 16, 2020
After earthquake hits Rajkot, people shares memes about regular tremors

With several earthquakes reported across the country in the month of July, people shared memes and jokes on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2020 5:12:36 pm
earthquake, earthquake today, rajkot earthquake, july earthquake india, gujarat earthquake, earthquake memes, viral news, indian express With sarcastic memes, people said earthquake has fallen in love with India.

Many residents of Gujarat’s Rajkot woke up to a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Thursday, causing many to rush out of their homes in fear. No loss of life or damage to property was reported and many took to social media to laugh about the regular tremors they have been experiencing.

The hashtag #earthquake trended on Twitter as many checked if others had also felt the tremors. The conversation also became about how tremors have been “returning to India” almost every week. This was the second earthquake to hit Rajkot in a month. On June 14, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Kutch district was felt in Rajkot.

Many also spoke about other minor earthquakes that had been experienced in the recent past. A number of minor quakes experienced in and around Delhi since May. Experts have debunked the theory that they were precursors to a big earthquake in the near future.

Here’s how people reacted:

Earlier this month, on July 9, earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Mizoram, which was eighth one in the state in three weeks. Delhi-NCR region was rocked by an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on July 3, An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted Kutch in Gujarat on July 2.

