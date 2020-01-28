Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
The best memes on the internet as Rajinikanth shoots Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls will explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka along with the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, the second Indian to feature on the show after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 6:44:51 pm
rajinikanth, bear grylls, man vs wild, bandipur national park, bandipur forest, bear grylls with rajinikanth, rajinilkanth memes, rajinikanth man vs wild memes, viral news, bear grylls with modi, modi man vs wild, rajinikanth man vs wild, rajinikanth news, chennai news People shared clips from his films fighting with various animals from cheetah to lions and even snakes.

Indian superstar Rajinikanth will feature in reality show Man vs Wild and the announcement was welcomed by the actor’s fans. Shooting with host Bear Grylls for his long-running survival TV show on Discovery channel, social media is filled with memes about Rajinikanth’s on-screen accomplishments.

Grylls will explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka along with the Tamil superstar, the second Indian to feature on the show after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A source told indianexpress.com that Rajinikanth will return to Chennai on Monday night after shooting for two days.

On social media, fans shared old clips from various Rajinikanth films that feature him taking on wild animals. Here are some examples:

