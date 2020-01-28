The best memes on the internet as Rajinikanth shoots Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls

People shared clips from his films fighting with various animals from cheetah to lions and even snakes. People shared clips from his films fighting with various animals from cheetah to lions and even snakes.

Indian superstar Rajinikanth will feature in reality show Man vs Wild and the announcement was welcomed by the actor’s fans. Shooting with host Bear Grylls for his long-running survival TV show on Discovery channel, social media is filled with memes about Rajinikanth’s on-screen accomplishments.

Grylls will explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka along with the Tamil superstar, the second Indian to feature on the show after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A source told indianexpress.com that Rajinikanth will return to Chennai on Monday night after shooting for two days.

On social media, fans shared old clips from various Rajinikanth films that feature him taking on wild animals. Here are some examples:

Bear grylls:-Where is rajnikanth? Crew:-Over there sir waiting for you Bear grylls (shivering with fear):-Hello rajni sir Rajnikanth:- pic.twitter.com/ME4wjpRfdU — Mad king (@GJhamtani) January 28, 2020

#BearGrylls

BEAR GRYLLS to RAJNISIR :

Anna aaj hum machhali pakadenge, me aapko machhli pakadne ke liye…barchha bana sikhaunga. pic.twitter.com/yZDx9nPukh — ρσwαη:) (@wind13j) January 28, 2020

#BearGrylls : Arey sir akele kyun aye bodyguards kidar hai?#Rajini : Munna jhund me toh suvvar ate hai Sher hamesha akela ata hai.😎#manvswild — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 28, 2020

Thalaivar should give tips to bear about handling snakes. 😎 pic.twitter.com/saEEYGXkeM — Ashwin (@madrasmojo) January 28, 2020

@BearGrylls after watching this : Kaise kar lete ho ye sab sirji? pic.twitter.com/1EmzpopM3S — स्थगिती मंत्री (@Tweeteverythin5) January 28, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd