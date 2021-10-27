‘Another crown in Rajinikanth’s Darbar’: Amul celebrates star’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award win with topical

There’s hardly any award that veteran Indian actor Rajinikanth hasn’t received. The latest feather in his hat is the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is country’s highest award in the field of cinema. After he received it, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all over the country and Amul too joined in and dedicated their latest topical to him.

Featuring the Kaala actor in their latest cartoon receiving the coveted honour at the 67th National Film Awards, the dairy brand sketched the Amul Girl handing out the medal and the scroll to the legend. “Another crown in Rajinikanth’s Darbar!” the text accompanied the cartoon referring to his 2020 film.

Showing the 70-year-old superstar donning a white kurta-pyajama with a khakhi shawl worn at the ceremony hosted in New Delhi on Tuesday, the brand added, “Adored by the masses” in a nod to the actor evergreen popularity.

The superstar received a standing ovation as he walked on stage to receive the honour from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. A special video that had messages from Mohanlal, Khushbu, Amitabh Bachchan and music director AR Rahman was also played ahead of the award.

Rajinikanth, who made his screen debut with a minor role in 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal, has been ruling the silver screens and people hearts for nearly five decades with a filmography extending over 160 films.

In an emotional speech, Rajinikanth thanked people who played an important part in his life, not forgetting his roots and mentioning his humble beginnings. “I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me,” Rajinikanth said.

“My friend from Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague, Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema,” he added dedicating his award to all who had been with him over the years in his journey to the top.

The award ceremony was held after two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, and these awards, announced in March this year, were for films released in 2019. Other recipients of the awards include Rajnikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush, Manoj Bajpayee (best actor) and Kangana Ranaut (best actress).