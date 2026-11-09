Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal is mourning the loss of his pet dog, Ballu, who died following severe intestinal injuries. The fitness influencer shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting a series of pictures with his dog.

Sharing photographs with his pet, he wrote, “BALLU MERA PYARA BETA. 12 June 2026 – 8 Nov 2026. Kuch kamiyan jeewan bhar ke liye reh jati hai (Some shortcomings remain for a lifetime).”

The influencer also revealed the circumstances that led to Ballu’s death. He wrote that the dog had eaten an entire plant on October 31, swallowing its thorns in the process. The thorns reportedly caused severe damage to his intestines.