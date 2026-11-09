Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal is mourning the loss of his pet dog, Ballu, who died following severe intestinal injuries. The fitness influencer shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting a series of pictures with his dog.
Sharing photographs with his pet, he wrote, “BALLU MERA PYARA BETA. 12 June 2026 – 8 Nov 2026. Kuch kamiyan jeewan bhar ke liye reh jati hai (Some shortcomings remain for a lifetime).”
The influencer also revealed the circumstances that led to Ballu’s death. He wrote that the dog had eaten an entire plant on October 31, swallowing its thorns in the process. The thorns reportedly caused severe damage to his intestines.
Rajat Dalal’s pet dog dies
Recounting the incident on his Instagram Stories, Rajat said, “31 October ko Ballu ne poora paudha kha liya tha, jismein kaante the. Usne woh kaante nigal liye, aur un kaanton ne uski poori intestine phaad di.”
Ballu was rushed to a hospital and received medical treatment. However, the injuries were severe, and his condition remained critical despite the efforts to save him.
He said he had a feeling the previous day that Ballu might not survive. Recalling the dog’s final hours, the influencer said that Ballu was still walking around him on Saturday. However, when Rajat woke up the following morning, he found that Ballu had died.
View this post on Instagram
The post quickly gained attention on Instagram, with several users sharing condolences. Actor Varun Dhawan dropped a heart emoticon, while Ranvijay Singha shared a prayer emoji.
“Rajat bhai stay strong !! I can feel the pain on the moment of this festival day especially,” a user wrote. “Strongest man always have the loving soul,” another user commented.
“It’s normal with DOGS and Many other animals that if they eat or something heavy, then they eat grass to digest it and after eating grass they vomit, I have seen my dogs do this many times, maybe he couldn’t find any smooth grass so he ate this plant with thrones, really sad for him. he was cute, RIP,” a third user reacted.