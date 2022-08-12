Rajasthan woman ties rakhi to ailing leopard before handing over to officials, pic wins hearts online

August 12, 2022 4:58:52 pm
Expressing gratitude and affection, sisters tie rakhis (a sacred thread) around their brother’s wrist on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. While the festival was celebrated pompously in different parts of the country on Thursday, an interesting photograph has caught the attention of netizens.
While humans appreciate the background of siblings providing protection, a woman from Rajasthan tied a rakhi to an ailing leopard. The woman’s act has won hearts online and the photograph has been doing rounds on social media.
The photograph shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows the woman clad in pink saree tying a rakhi on the leopard’s front leg.
(As received) pic.twitter.com/1jk6xi1q10
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 12, 2022
Nanda noted that the woman tied the rakhi before the ailing leopard was handed over to the Forest Department. “For ages, man & animal in India have lived in harmony with unconditional love to the wild. In Rajasthan, a lady shows this unfettered love to our wild by tying a Rakhi(symbol of love & brotherhood ) to an ailing Leopard before handing over to Forest Department. (As received),” Nanda tweeted.
The woman’s act moved netizens. A user commented, “That is how it should be.We need to coexist with forests and wild life.God made all types of life and world is not only for human beings.” Another user wrote, “Tying a rakhi is symbolical…the love and affection is so beautiful…as shown by the lady…and a big applause to all the staff who take care of our forests…”
That is how it should be.We need to coexist with forests and wild life.God made all types of life and world is notonly for human beings
— H R Viswanath (@HRViswanath1) August 12, 2022
Tying a rakhi is symbolical…the love and affection is so beautiful…as shown by the lady…and a big applause to all the staff who take care of our forests…
— AMIT K BASU (@amitbasu0107) August 12, 2022
The Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan, is celebrated every year on the last day of the lunar calendar month of Shraavan, which usually falls in August.
