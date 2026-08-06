Rajasthan village celebrates its first government bus 79 years after Independence: WATCH

For most people, spotting a public bus on the road is an everyday occurrence. But for residents of one remote village in Rajasthan, it became a moment worth celebrating.
Nearly 79 years after India gained Independence, Kurthal village in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district has reportedly received its first Rajasthan Roadways bus service. A video capturing the bus’s arrival has now gone viral, showing villagers giving it a grand welcome.
As the bus entered the village, residents gathered along the roadside despite the rain. They cheered, danced, recorded the historic moment on their phones and reportedly welcomed the vehicle with drums and traditional festivities.
The new bus service is expected to make a significant difference to daily life by improving access to nearby towns, markets, hospitals, schools and government offices. Until now, villagers reportedly depended on private vehicles or had to travel several kilometres just to find public transport.
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While many viewers found the scenes heartwarming, others said they also reflected the uneven pace of development in some parts of the country. The video has sparked a debate online over why basic public transport took nearly eight decades to reach the village.
“Love the innocence of the villagers, who maybe don’t even know that these are their basic rights, for which they shouldn’t have had to wait for so long,” wrote one user.
“6th largest economy, yet basic connectivity took this long……Mixed feelings….!” commented another.
“That’s actually the matter of shame that since independence it’s in 2026 they are getting privilege of roadways bus, Kitna peeche Hain Ham log ab jakar bus aayi hai to Na jaane Baki ki technology kab aaegi (How far behind we are. The bus has arrived only now, so who knows when the rest of the technology will reach them),” added another.
“Everyone blames when it’s finally done. They never question why it wasn’t done these many years,” pointed out a fourth individual.