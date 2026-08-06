Rajasthan village celebrates its first government bus 79 years after Independence: WATCH

The new bus service is expected to make a significant difference to daily life by improving access to nearby towns, markets, hospitals, schools and government offices.

For most people, spotting a public bus on the road is an everyday occurrence. But for residents of one remote village in Rajasthan, it became a moment worth celebrating.

Nearly 79 years after India gained Independence, Kurthal village in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district has reportedly received its first Rajasthan Roadways bus service. A video capturing the bus’s arrival has now gone viral, showing villagers giving it a grand welcome.

As the bus entered the village, residents gathered along the roadside despite the rain. They cheered, danced, recorded the historic moment on their phones and reportedly welcomed the vehicle with drums and traditional festivities.