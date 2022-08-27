scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Rajasthan students touch other students’ feet, lie on road seeking votes. Watch video

The video has garnered more than 1.1 lakh views on Twitter, leaving netizens shocked

Netizens were left shocked by the video and many poked fun at the students' act.

Amid vote counting in various universities in Rajasthan, a video showing candidates lying down and touching the feet of students has gone viral on social media. The bizarre method of asking for votes has shocked everyone online.

In the video shared by Unseen India on Twitter, a young man is seen holding the feet of a young woman. The woman laughs and says in Hindi, “Yes, but leave first”. The camera pans to show another man lying on the road with folded hands. In other scenes in the video, a third man is seen lying on the road requesting a man to vote. Another man and woman are also seen standing on their knees and requesting for votes while students pass by.

Watch the video here:

Roughly translated, the tweet in Hindi reads, “During the Rajasthan University Students Union elections, the candidates asked for votes by lying on the road and holding their feet.”

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has garnered more than 1.1 lakh views on Twitter. Netizens were left shocked by the video and many poked fun at the students’ act. A user commented, “They can become politicians in future. Just kidding.” Another user wrote, “Down to earth candidates.”

Voting for student union elections in various universities and their constituent colleges was conducted on Friday. The vote counting began on Saturday, officials were quoted as saying by PTI. The report added that the main contest in Rajasthan University is between the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The elections were held after a gap of two years induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tripura: RSS chief calls upon people to protect ‘dharma’, sacrifice life for it if needed

