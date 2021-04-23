Rajasthan Royals lost IPL match but their Twitter admin won the day with this epic meme

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were pushed to the bottom of the points table of the ongoing IPL 2021 after their 10-wickets loss to Royal Challengers (RCB) on Thursday. Soon after, memes followed targeting Sanju Samson and his team. However, unexpectedly it was RR’s own Twitter handle that stole the show with their ability to laugh at themselves.

As many memers tried to sum up their devastating 177/9 through GIFs and memes, taking jibes at the RR team, the admin had a sarcastic take about their loss. Sharing a popular meme ‘Directed by Robert B Weide’ without any accompanying text, the admin’s tweet resonated what every RR fan felt on Thursday night watching their performance in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, the ‘Directed by Robert B Weide’ memes steams from a popular American Comedy show that run on HBO, called ‘Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm’. Although the spoof meme videos are not directed by Weide, the show indeed was. For context, the meme is used to depict any miserable fails. The meme videos usually start with clip that has a dramatic ending — often an awkward or uncomfortable situation, where it abruptly cuts to the end credits showing, “Directed by Robert B. Weide”, accompanied by a comedic carnival song from the show.

Talking about how his creation and it’s gaining popularity as a meme, in an op-ed published in LA Times, he said the end credit was used in a way to end the show on a laugh. “But to many viewers, it’s come to represent the existential moment in all our lives when we realize that our best-laid plans are subject to complete failure, and we’re hit with karmic payback in the most spectacular and humiliating ways. At these moments, we are all Larry David. All that’s missing is the circus music,” he wrote.

For example, the peppy comedic song was used in the end to replace the famous gaffe by Steve Harvey, when heannounced the wrong Miss Universe 2015. Or like the most famous one in recent times, when a meme went viral saying: “The Year 2020 is Directed by Robert B Weide”.

Although fans were disappointed with their team’s loss, they said the social media team of the Royals won the day and brought a smile on their face through its quirky tweets and sense of humour.

