scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

‘We don’t avoid, we take action’: Rajasthan Police warn lawbreakers in KGF 2 style

The Rajasthan Police referred to KGF 2 in their tweet against lawbreakers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2022 4:28:42 pm
Rajasthan Police KGF 2 tweet, KGF 2 Rajasthan Police, Rajasthan Police tweets, KGF Chapter 2 tweets, Indian ExpressKGF 2 has become one of India’s highest-grossing films within a few days of its release.

Even after almost two weeks since its release, the buzz around K.G.F: Chapter 2 does not seem to die down. Everyone from dairy brand Amul to popular football club Man City has commented on the period action film.

On Monday, the Rajasthan Police tweeted a warning to lawbreakers by referring to the superhit movie. In the witty tweet, the Rajasthan Police posted a graphic that mimicked the poster of KGF 2.

ALSO READ |After Assam police, Rajasthan police’s witty tweet on drug haul leaves netizens in splits

They wrote “Complaint, complaint, complaint. We don’t avoid, we take action” in the graphic. It was a reference to the famous dialogue from the movie—“Violence, violence, violence. I don’t like it, I avoid, but violence likes me, I can’t avoid it”.

The graphic’s caption, which was in Hindi, roughly translates to “Rocky, Garuda or Adheera, whoever is a criminal. Whoever breaks the law will not escape #Khakhi. Dial 100/112, give information and get criminals caught. #RajasthanPolice #KGF2 @TheNameIsYash @RajPoliceHelp”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The tweet, which subtly warns lawbreakers and at the same time encourages people to report crimes, has gathered over 700 likes.

As of Wednesday, it is been estimated that KGF 2 has collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. The period action film, which has an impressive star cast, was originally made in Kannada and has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film’s first instalment, K.G.F: Chapter 1, came out in December 2018.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement