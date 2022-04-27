‘We don’t avoid, we take action’: Rajasthan Police warn lawbreakers in KGF 2 style

Even after almost two weeks since its release, the buzz around K.G.F: Chapter 2 does not seem to die down. Everyone from dairy brand Amul to popular football club Man City has commented on the period action film.

On Monday, the Rajasthan Police tweeted a warning to lawbreakers by referring to the superhit movie. In the witty tweet, the Rajasthan Police posted a graphic that mimicked the poster of KGF 2.

They wrote “Complaint, complaint, complaint. We don’t avoid, we take action” in the graphic. It was a reference to the famous dialogue from the movie—“Violence, violence, violence. I don’t like it, I avoid, but violence likes me, I can’t avoid it”.

The graphic’s caption, which was in Hindi, roughly translates to “Rocky, Garuda or Adheera, whoever is a criminal. Whoever breaks the law will not escape #Khakhi. Dial 100/112, give information and get criminals caught. #RajasthanPolice #KGF2 @TheNameIsYash @RajPoliceHelp”.

The tweet, which subtly warns lawbreakers and at the same time encourages people to report crimes, has gathered over 700 likes.

As of Wednesday, it is been estimated that KGF 2 has collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. The period action film, which has an impressive star cast, was originally made in Kannada and has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. The film’s first instalment, K.G.F: Chapter 1, came out in December 2018.