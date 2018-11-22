Rajasthan Police uses Karan Arjun’s iconic dialogue to urge people to cast vote

In view of assembly elections in five states, the police forces are leaving no stone unturned to ensure not just smooth elections but are also urging people to cast their votes. And it seems Rajasthan Police has taken a filmy route to motivate people to go to polling booths. After using a Deepika Padukone’s dialogue to convey their message amid the hullaballoo of the #DeepVeerKiShaadi, the social media team of Rajasthan Police has now used an iconic dialogue from the 90s hit film, Karan Arjun.

Even those who have not watched the Rakesh Roshan directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles, have heard the popular dialogue by Rakhee Gulzar’s character, “Mere bete aayenye, mere Karan Arjun aayenge”. Now giving a polling twist to the melodramatic dialogue from the 1995 film, the social media team added their twist to say, “Mere Karan Arjun Zaroor Ayenge, Vote Dene Toh Zaroor Ayenge (My Karan Arjun will surely come, they’ll surely come to vote)”.

The film is about two brothers who reincarnate in the different parts of the country. But the faith of their previous mother brings them together in order to avenge their death.

The social media team compared the voters to #KaranArjun and said they will turn up at polling stations to vote willingly without any greed or bribe. The cops said in the message that people will come at any cost as they know the importance of their vote. But not without completing the Rakhee saying, “Phir chaahe zameen ki chaati phod ke aayenge, ya aasman ka seena cheer ke aayenge (Whether it comes to tearing the ground’s chest or to rip the sky).”

Reminding people of the election date, December 7, the cops also tagged Shah Rukh Khan in the tweet. People loved the movie-inspired message and lauded the team for their creativity.