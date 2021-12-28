scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
MUST READ

‘During driving, Pushpa I Hate Beer’: Rajasthan Police’s creative campaign gets thumbs up online

As part of its campaign -- 'This New Year, Don't Drink & Drive' -- the police used Rajesh Khanna's popular line from 'Amar Prem' to warn people.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
December 28, 2021 7:02:18 pm

To drive home its message against drunken driving, the Rajasthan Police used catchy one-liners from a popular ‘shayari’ of Rahat Indori and Hindi film ‘Amar Prem’ in its special campaign ahead of New Year festivities.

In a tweet as part of its campaign — ‘This New Year, Don’t Drink & Drive’ — the police used a popular line from Rahat Indori’s ‘shayari’ — ‘bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi’ — to caution people against drunken driving.

“Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi, peekar gaadi chalane ka nahi (There are invitations but it is not to be accepted, and cars are not be driven after drinking),” it tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, the police used the ‘Pushpa I Hate Tears’ dialogue from ‘Amar Prem’ and tweeted, “During driving, Pushpa I Hate Beer.”

In another tweet, the police suggested booking a cab in advance and not to drive while drunk.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement