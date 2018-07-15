Rajasthan: District collector’s letter to martyr’s 5-month-old child who sat on his coffin goes viral

The collector mentioned how the innocent gesture of Aaru caught attention of people and made them emotional. (Source: @Jksoniias, @PRODefRjsthn/ Twitter) The collector mentioned how the innocent gesture of Aaru caught attention of people and made them emotional. (Source: @Jksoniias, @PRODefRjsthn/ Twitter)

Last rites of army commando Mukut Bihari Meena, who was martyred in the forests of Kupwada during an encounter, was carried out Saturday. With full state honours at his native place, Ladaniya village in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, the paratrooper was cremated. And as his coffin arrived in his village, it turned everyone emotional as his five-month-old daughter sat on his coffin and lay on it. The poignant scene left everyone teary-eyed as villagers, representatives of the Armed Forces and the Rajasthan government paid homage to the brave soldier.

Also, present at the site was Jhalawar district collector Jitendra Soni who penned down an emotional letter for the infant. Addressing the letter to Meena’s Aaru, Soni highlighted how people were emotional seeing the innocent child laying on the tricolour covered coffin.

“You sat on the coffin and lied on that without crying. Moments before, you had seen the face of your father. It was very emotional,” read a line from his letter written in Hindi. “I and all the Army officers were watching you doing this and I know every one of us was thinking in our own respective ways but your innocence and your father were at the centre of our thoughts,” the letter read. “Not only this area, but the blessings of every responsible and sensible citizen of the entire country with you. Grow well and make your father’s glorious martyrdom your pride,” Soni added.

Another heart-wrenching photo of the infant was shared by PRO Defence Rajasthan, which showed the little one stooping on the national flag, as it was being handed over to Meena’s father by senior army officials.

#BraveIndianArmyJawan Hum Jeeyenge aur Marenge ae Watan tere liye! Last post sounded & Ptr Mukut Bihari Meena cremated with full military honours at his native village Ladania in Jhalawar distt of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/Qpn8FcVOU4 — PRO Defence Rajasthan (@PRODefRjsthn) July 14, 2018

According to a report by the PTI, for ritual sake little Aaru held the burning stick along with her grandfather Jagannath before the latter completed the formalities of lighting the funeral pyre.

The death of the 25-year old jawan was mourned by top army officials and senior politicians online. South Western Command, Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were among those who paid homage to the martyr.

