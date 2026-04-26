Rajasthan motorcyclist’s head stuck in milk can after he uses it as shield from heat; watch video

A man in rural Rajasthan found himself trapped inside a metal milk can after he used the vessel to cover his head from the intense heat. The incident unfolded in Madhogarh village, where Kaluram Rebari was reportedly travelling to his fields on a motorcycle.
As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Rebari was carrying a metal milk container, weighing nearly 10 kg, on his head during the journey. To protect himself from the extreme heat, he pulled the can completely over his head, but moments later discovered it had been stuck and could not be removed.
Nearby villagers moved him to a location where they could gather tools to cut the can open. Using a metal cutter and later a grinder, villagers carefully cut through the upper section of the can.
The rescue operation reportedly took nearly two hours, with those assisting taking extreme care throughout the process. In the end, the container was removed successfully, and Rebari’s head came out unharmed.
The report quoted the local sarpanch’s representative as saying that Rebari had been on his way to deliver wheat when the incident happened. The milk can, he added, had a capacity of around 15 litres and weighed approximately 10 kg.
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The video of the rescue operation quickly gained traction across all social media platforms, amassing a wave of reactions. “May be he was inspired by household cats,” an Instagram user wrote. “India and Indians not for beginners,” another user commented.
“There was one of the episodes of Mr. Bean where a boy stuck his head with a similar jug like this,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: Readers are encouraged to avoid improvised methods for heat protection that may lead to physical entrapment or injury; this content is based on social media reports and has not been independently verified.