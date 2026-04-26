Rajasthan motorcyclist’s head stuck in milk can after he uses it as shield from heat; watch video

A man in rural Rajasthan found himself trapped inside a metal milk can after he used the vessel to cover his head from the intense heat. The incident unfolded in Madhogarh village, where Kaluram Rebari was reportedly travelling to his fields on a motorcycle.

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Rebari was carrying a metal milk container, weighing nearly 10 kg, on his head during the journey. To protect himself from the extreme heat, he pulled the can completely over his head, but moments later discovered it had been stuck and could not be removed.

Nearby villagers moved him to a location where they could gather tools to cut the can open. Using a metal cutter and later a grinder, villagers carefully cut through the upper section of the can.