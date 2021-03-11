WATCH: Man in Rajasthan climbs atop electric pole after family objects to second marriage

Luckily, the man was rescued on time by locals and an accident was averted.

An elderly man in Rajasthan climbed atop a high-tension electric pole after his family objected to his second marriage. It reminded many of the epic scene in cult classic Sholay, leaving them amused online

The incident took place in Dholpur recently after 60-year-old Sobran Singh was seen on top of a 11 KV electricity pole. Luckily, no electricity was running through the high-tension line when he scaled it. After almost an hour of cajoling, he was brought down from the pole safely.

According to local reports, the man, who lost his wife around four years ago wanted to tie a knot again to get rid of his loneliness. However, when his family objected to it, he threatened to commit suicide. A video of the incident showed a youth climbing the pole to help the elderly get down safely.

“Get me married to anyone. I just want a companion,” local reports quoted the man as saying when villagers asked what he wanted. As the video went viral on social media, police launched an investigation.

According to Rajasthan Tak, the man’s family and villagers alerted the local sub-station and asked the electricity department to immediately cut the power connection.

Speaking to reporters, Suman Kumar of Maniya police station said the elderly has three sons and two daughters, as well as grandchildren. He sought his children’s nod for his second marriage and when denied, pulled off a ‘Veeru’ (the character Dharmendra played in Sholay).