Rajasthan farmer buries Rs 5 lakh in field to prevent theft, finds spoiled notes year later

The farmer put Rs 5 lakh in a bag and buried it somewhere in his agricultural field (Photo: @arunruby08/X)

A Rajasthan farmer who buried Rs 5 lakh in his field to protect the cash from theft was left in distress after he forgot where he had hidden the money. The cash was eventually found nearly a year later, but termites had damaged most of the notes by then.

Mangilal, 50, a resident of Newai village in the Pachpadra police station area of Balotra, had sold a plot of land about a year ago to build a house in his village. Fearing that the cash received from the sale could be stolen, he put Rs 5 lakh in a bag and buried it somewhere in his agricultural field.