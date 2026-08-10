Rajasthan farmer buries Rs 5 lakh in field to prevent theft, finds spoiled notes year later

A Rajasthan farmer who buried Rs 5 lakh in his field to protect the cash from theft was left in distress after he forgot where he had hidden the money. The cash was eventually found nearly a year later, but termites had damaged most of the notes by then.
Mangilal, 50, a resident of Newai village in the Pachpadra police station area of Balotra, had sold a plot of land about a year ago to build a house in his village. Fearing that the cash received from the sale could be stolen, he put Rs 5 lakh in a bag and buried it somewhere in his agricultural field.
However, when he returned about a month later to retrieve the money, he could not remember the exact spot where he had buried it. The cash remained buried for nearly a year, Bhaskar English reported.
Watch here:
सुरक्षित रखने के लिए किसान मांगीलाल मेघवाल ने 5 लाख रुपए खेत में गाड़ दिए. कुछ समय बाद उसे पैसों की ज़रूरत पड़ी लेकिन तब तक वो जगह भूल गया था कि उसने पैसे कहां छुपाये. तब उसने अपने बेटों को ये बात बताई. उसके परिवार ने 10 बीघे के उस खेत की जगह जगह खुदाई की. लेकिन पैसे नहीं मिले.… pic.twitter.com/Sxu47QvLWh
— Ruby Arun रूबी अरुण (@arunruby08) August 9, 2026
On August 7, Mangilal’s wife and son went to the field to repair the fencing. Around the same time, sowing work was being carried out on the land. The family eventually found the bag of cash lying outside the ground. By then, termites had destroyed most of the notes, turning them into pieces.
Mangilal said he took the damaged notes to the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Pachpadra on Friday, hoping to exchange them. However, bank officials refused to accept the notes after examining their condition, the report added.
He subsequently approached the SBI’s main branch in Balotra but faced a similar response there. The bank employees told him that only notes with visible serial numbers could be considered for exchange. He was also advised to approach the bank’s state headquarters in Jaipur.
For Mangilal, however, travelling to Jaipur is not an easy option. He said he is illiterate, making it difficult for him to travel to the state capital, the report said.