Rajasthan family books helicopter to bring home first girl child born in 35 years

In a country where many households still prefer a male child, a family in Rajasthan went all out to welcome the first girl child born in a house in 35 years. To mark the special occasion, the family hired a helicopter to welcome the newborn home.

Hanuman Prajapat and his wife Chuki Devi had welcomed their daughter last month in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district hospital. From the hospital the woman went to her parents’ house in Harsolav village with the baby for postpartum care. And recently, for the woman and the baby’s journey back home, the family decided to cover the distance of nearly 40 kms by air.

According to local reports, the helicopter ride, which is estimated to have cost them around Rs 4.5 lakh, marked a unique celebration. A video of the family onboard with the baby girl is now doing rounds of social media.

The helicopter first took off from Nimbdi Chandawata with Hanuman and his three relatives on board. After spending around two hours in Harsolav, Prajapat and others boarded the helicopter again with his wife and daughter to finally head home, PTI reported. The man said it was his father Madanlal Kumhar’s idea to celebrate the birth of his granddaughter, whom they have named Riya.

Prajapat said girls and boys should be treated as equals. “It is usually seen that people do not celebrate the birth of a girl. There should be no discrimination between a girl and a boy. I will make my daughter study and fulfil all her dreams,” the proud father said.