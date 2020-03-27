Doctors in protective gear sing ‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein’, video goes viral

A couple of doctors from a government hospital in Rajasthan was heard singing Chhodo kal ki baatein… kal ki baat purani, which talks about building a new beginning. A couple of doctors from a government hospital in Rajasthan was heard singing Chhodo kal ki baatein… kal ki baat purani, which talks about building a new beginning.

A video of a group of doctors in full protective gear singing the song ‘Chhodo kal ki baatein… kal ki baat purani’ has struck a chord with thousands across the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The video, which has been shared widely on various social media platforms, shows a group of doctors in Bhilwara singing the classic Bollywood song, which talks building a new way forward.

The now-viral video came to light when the Additional Chief Secretary for Medical Health & Family Welfare in the Rajasthan government tweeted it. According to Singh, the video was recorded at a government hospital in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

Describing the doctors as “true heroes”, Singh appreciated the work being put in by medical professionals during a trying time.

“At the epicentre of COVID 19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara – Drs Mushtaq, Gaur & Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus. Take a bow, you are our true heroes!. This is the spirit of new India”, he wrote.

Watch the video here:

At the epicentre of COVID 19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara – Drs Mushtaq, Gaur & Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus.

Take a bow, you are our true heroes!

This is the spirit of new India

🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/97ziZUrXOS — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) March 25, 2020

Since being shared on March 25, the video has been liked over one lakh times and has been retweeted 3000 times. Take a look at some of the comments to the video:

इसे कहते है हिप हॉप।

Thank u Doctors from the bottom of my ❤️ — Sumit Dubey (@drsumitdubey) March 25, 2020

Pharmacist are working also together with medical staff sir pic.twitter.com/CsHbaY2kiZ — Bhagwan maheshwari (@BhagguLove20) March 26, 2020

In the field of health,there was/is a hidden warrior Hon’ble PM sir,he has finally got his identity.When epidemic,rather pandemic,situations arose,his job been recognised,in terms of desig called as a #labtechnician

We are with govt at each step#coronawarriors @ashokgehlot51 — RAJLABTECH JAIPUR (@Surendr00412453) March 25, 2020

Salutations ur real God real leaders, no drama like politicians — Mustu n (@mustujn) March 25, 2020</blockquote Nation Salutes… Praying to God for your good health… You are our real life Hero… — Shyam Gupta (@shyamvedant) March 26, 2020 Thank you for your service !! — Mohd. Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) March 26, 2020 You are the saviours. Thank you.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Sanghamitra Malik (@Ilovehyderabad) March 25, 2020 This is so inspiring. My brother is treating Corona Patients in Jodhpur Govt Medical Hospital. Need to support all of the doctors. — Munesh Meena (@munesh862009) March 26, 2020 Sir, We are very proud of you, in your able leadership team of medical staff is doing great job in this COVID19 crisis. — Shakti Singh Rathore (@ShaktiRathore17) March 25, 2020

A 73-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in a coma due to kidney failure, died Thursday. On Thursday evening, the 73-year-old’s son and granddaughter also tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19.

The number of cases in the state of Rajasthan rose to 43, with one person each in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur testing positive for the virus.

The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 17 on Friday morning, even as the country continued to be under lockdown for the third day in an attempt to contain the infection. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd