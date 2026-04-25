Raj Shamani wraps Burmese python around his neck in his podcast’s 500th episode: ‘I would have been crushed’

Entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani marked a milestone moment on the 500th episode of his podcast Figuring Out—but instead of a high-profile guest, he introduced something far more unexpected: a live Burmese python in the studio. The unusual segment quickly caught fire online, turning it into one of the show’s most talked-about episodes.
The snake was brought in by American wildlife explorer and conservationist Paul Rosolie, known for his work in the Amazon rainforest and his efforts to protect endangered species. Rather than limiting the conversation to theory, Rosolie opted for a live demonstration to help viewers better understand snakes. While the python remained calm throughout, its sheer size created a mix of awe, tension, and nervous laughter in the room.
Before unveiling the larger reptile, Rosolie began with a smaller, non-venomous boa constrictor. The young snake moved slowly and appeared relaxed, even using Shamani’s hand like a perch. Through this interaction, Rosolie explained that snakes are naturally defensive and prioritise feeling safe. His calm handling illustrated how these animals respond to stability, offering a simple but effective lesson in their behaviour. The arrival of the much bigger python, however, noticeably raised the stakes.
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During the conversation, Rosolie emphasised that snakes are often feared without good reason. He described the python as “a living elastic machine” and noted that such creatures typically avoid humans rather than confront them.
One moment in particular stood out: Shamani wrapped the python around his neck and visibly struggled under its weight. Reflecting on it later, he said, “It was so heavy. If she would have just taken one step, I would have been crushed.”
The clip has since gone viral, drawing a flood of reactions online. One user joked, “We saw bro playing with snake before GTA 6.” Another wrote, “Content aisa banao ki koi Copy na kar sake.” A third added, “At this point nothing surprises me… waiting for dinosaurs next,” while someone else quipped, “Python installed successfully in podcast.”
Disclaimer: This article contains depictions of close interactions with large reptiles and near-injury narratives. While educational in intent, handling wildlife involves significant physical risk and should not be attempted by untrained individuals. This content is for informational purposes and does not serve as a guide for animal handling or safety protocols.