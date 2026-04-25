Raj Shamani wraps Burmese python around his neck in his podcast’s 500th episode: ‘I would have been crushed’

Entrepreneur and podcast host Raj Shamani marked a milestone moment on the 500th episode of his podcast Figuring Out—but instead of a high-profile guest, he introduced something far more unexpected: a live Burmese python in the studio. The unusual segment quickly caught fire online, turning it into one of the show’s most talked-about episodes.

The snake was brought in by American wildlife explorer and conservationist Paul Rosolie, known for his work in the Amazon rainforest and his efforts to protect endangered species. Rather than limiting the conversation to theory, Rosolie opted for a live demonstration to help viewers better understand snakes. While the python remained calm throughout, its sheer size created a mix of awe, tension, and nervous laughter in the room.