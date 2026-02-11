‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet

A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals (Image source: @rajshamani/Instagram)

The war between generations has fuelled several discussions on social media, with public figures and educators chiming in on the debate surrounding Gen Z, a generation that is often deemed “lazy”. Recently, popular Indian podcaster Raj Shamani defended Gen Z on an international platform, sparking a fresh conversation.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 3, Shamani challenged the common stereotype that the Gen Z generation is lazy, distracted, or entitled. As reported by news website The Reel Stars, he stressed that youngsters are not avoiding hard work but rejecting work that requires “blind obedience without a meaningful purpose”.