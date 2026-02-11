‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet

Podcaster Raj Shamani challenged the common stereotype that the Gen Z generation is lazy, distracted, or entitled.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 11:02 AM IST
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionalsA key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals (Image source: @rajshamani/Instagram)
The war between generations has fuelled several discussions on social media, with public figures and educators chiming in on the debate surrounding Gen Z, a generation that is often deemed “lazy”. Recently, popular Indian podcaster Raj Shamani defended Gen Z on an international platform, sparking a fresh conversation.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 3, Shamani challenged the common stereotype that the Gen Z generation is lazy, distracted, or entitled. As reported by news website The Reel Stars, he stressed that youngsters are not avoiding hard work but rejecting work that requires “blind obedience without a meaningful purpose”.

Shamani went to assert that Gen Z doesn’t shy away from effort; it resists stagnation. He explained that young people are eager to build ambitious things, but they want to do so differently. They prioritise flexibility, transparency, ownership, and purpose over titles and status.

A key point he emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals. He argued that while Gen-Z is rapidly evolving, many organisations are not keeping pace, the report added.

He further suggested that, unlike previous generations, many young people are less motivated due to salary. Instead, they value opportunities to learn, develop skills, and maintain autonomy. Many even invest in self-education beyond their formal roles, often without acknowledgement from employers, the report stated.

Also Read | ‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash

Shamani’s stance quickly gained traction, sparking a debate. “Says the guy whose entire career is basically repackaging motivational wallpaper quotes into podcast episodes while sitting in an air-conditioned studio calling it ‘global leadership wisdom’,” a user wrote.

“Gen Z is rejecting work that lacks purpose, transparency, or real impact. Raised in a digital-first, fast-changing world, they value meaningful contributions, flexibility, and authenticity over rigid hierarchies and outdated systems,” another user commented.

“Totally agree. Gen Z isn’t lazy they just refuse to grind on meaningless busywork. Leadership needs to catch up,” a third user reacted.

 

Feb 11: Latest News
