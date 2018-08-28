Rain water floods passenger lounge of Guwahati airport; video of leaking roof goes viral

According to the airport authorities, the incident took place because of the heavy rainfall. (Source:) According to the airport authorities, the incident took place because of the heavy rainfall. (Source:)

The passenger lounge of the Guwahati airport was flooded after water gushed through the ceiling following heavy rainfall in the city. An airport official told PTI that due to the heavy pouring the operations of the airport were affected.

ALSO READ | Netizens find their silver lining in Twitter humour as Kerala, Bengaluru, Kolkata get drenched

The torrential downpour, which began from 8.45 pm to 10 pm, damaged the newly expanded canopy of the and entered the passenger lounge, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport P K Tailong told the news agency. He also elaborated that as the canopy was recently expanded, this was an ‘initial teething problem’.

Watch the video here:

According to the news agency report, passengers claimed that they were drenched due to the roof pouring and many of them had to move away along with their luggage. When asked about the luggage x-ray screening, officials notified that none of the machinery was damaged and all the scheduled flights operated as usual.

Many people took to Twitter discussing and criticising the matter. Some even tagged the Prime Minister and Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to alert them about the issue. Pictures and video of the incident have also gone viral on social media.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd