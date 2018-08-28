Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Rain water floods passenger lounge of Guwahati airport; video of leaking roof goes viral

The newly expanded roof of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, was managed and startdd leaking after heavy rainfall in the area. Passengers claimed that they were drenched due to the roof pouring and many of them had to move away along with their luggage.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2018 4:37:40 pm
The passenger lounge of the Guwahati airport was flooded after water gushed through the ceiling following heavy rainfall in the city. An airport official told PTI that due to the heavy pouring the operations of the airport were affected.

The torrential downpour, which began from 8.45 pm to 10 pm, damaged the newly expanded canopy of the and entered the passenger lounge, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport P K Tailong told the news agency. He also elaborated that as the canopy was recently expanded, this was an ‘initial teething problem’.

Watch the video here:

According to the news agency report, passengers claimed that they were drenched due to the roof pouring and many of them had to move away along with their luggage. When asked about the luggage x-ray screening, officials notified that none of the machinery was damaged and all the scheduled flights operated as usual.

Many people took to Twitter discussing and criticising the matter. Some even tagged the Prime Minister and Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to alert them about the issue. Pictures and video of the incident have also gone viral on social media.

Advertisement