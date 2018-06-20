Twitterati cheer as rain brings relief to people in Kolkata

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
Kolkata rain has brought respite to people from the scorching heat. Many people took to social media to share their happiness.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 3:48:21 pm
kolkata rain, people tweets kolkata rain, kolkata rain trending, kolkata rain pictures, kolkata rain pics, kolkata rain online, kolkata, rain, indian express, indian express news Due to the rising temperature in the city, Govt had declared holidays in all state-run schools. (Source: File Photo)
Kolkata was reeling under an intense heat wave with the Mercury touching 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. However, a brief spell of rain on Wednesday brought a much-needed relief to the city. Though the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore had issued a heat wave warning, the present rain situation has clearly cheered the residents.

Taking to various social networking websites, many posted pictures welcoming the rain and also stating how happy they are about the same.

There were also those who did enjoy the rain, but not the traffic jams due to rain. They tweeted out pictures of being stuck in the traffic due to the rain. However, some people took the Kolkata rain as an opportunity to highlight how the people themselves were to be blamed for the rising temperature.

Traffic or not, people clearly are happy with the pleasant rain in Kolkatta. What do you have to say? Tell us in the comments section below.

