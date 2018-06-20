Twitterati cheer as rain brings relief to people in Kolkata

Due to the rising temperature in the city, Govt had declared holidays in all state-run schools. (Source: File Photo) Due to the rising temperature in the city, Govt had declared holidays in all state-run schools. (Source: File Photo)

Kolkata was reeling under an intense heat wave with the Mercury touching 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. However, a brief spell of rain on Wednesday brought a much-needed relief to the city. Though the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore had issued a heat wave warning, the present rain situation has clearly cheered the residents.

Taking to various social networking websites, many posted pictures welcoming the rain and also stating how happy they are about the same.

#heavy_rain_and_thunderstorm in #city_of_joy_Kolkata ⚡💧☔☔ 🎵yeh mausam ki barish

Yeh barish ka pani

Yeh pani ki boonde

Tujhe hi toh doonde 🎵🎵🎹🎹 pic.twitter.com/eBOXenLHha — Mithun Basu (@chumki007) June 20, 2018

Much needed rain here in Kolkata. Last few days were boiling hot. — ABHISHEK BISWAS (@IM_AB7) June 20, 2018

There were also those who did enjoy the rain, but not the traffic jams due to rain. They tweeted out pictures of being stuck in the traffic due to the rain. However, some people took the Kolkata rain as an opportunity to highlight how the people themselves were to be blamed for the rising temperature.

Ahh finally some relief..

much needed rain in Kolkata..💃🏻🌧 — Rî@..😎 (@RiaKPian) June 20, 2018

Pull over, turn off your wipers and turn on your world of impressionism. 🎨#kolkatarain pic.twitter.com/8WitRcpTPW — Anirban Dutta (@anirban_dutta_) June 20, 2018

After being in furnace for several days, #Kolkata dance in #rain & Calcuttans are flooding social media with their happiness. But do we realize that WE are responsible for this unbearable heat? Will WE act now? If not the heat, the flood, the destruction will be back soon. — Biplab (@bose_biplab) June 20, 2018

Traffic or not, people clearly are happy with the pleasant rain in Kolkatta. What do you have to say? Tell us in the comments section below.

