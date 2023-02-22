scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
‘So beautiful’: Railways officer tweets photos of colleague’s garden full of flowers

The picturesque lawn can even give public gardens a run for their money.

Railways officer tweets photos of colleague’s garden full of flowersEvery nook and cranny of the colleague’s house in Lucknow is filled with flowers and it looks absolutely splendid.
For many, gardening is not only a hobby but also a passion. An Indian Railways officer has shared photos of a garden beautifully maintained by his junior colleague who has a passion for gardening. Every nook and cranny of the colleague’s house in Lucknow is filled with flowers and it looks absolutely splendid. The picturesque lawn can even give public gardens a run for their money.

Also Read |Railway Ministry shares a panoramic view of a train journey, impresses netizens

Sharing photos of the garden, Ananth Rupanagudi tweeted, “A junior colleague’s garden in Lucknow, which shows his passion for gardening and love for flowers, besides his excellent sense of colours and aesthetics! Every year, his garden blooms to give us such a pleasant sight! #GardeningTwitter #Passion.”

“This is so beautiful. Its an inspiration for people who have the luxury to follow gardening apart from their regular work routine,” commented a Twitter user. “Indeed an extremely beautiful and aesthetic arrangement of flowers. He is really passionate about this and it shows up very well,” said another.
“Very beautiful. Efforts need to be appreciated. Just wanted to know if it is Personal OR Govt residence?” asked a netizen. Rupanagudi replied, “Probably government leased accommodation, though I am not too sure.”

“Imagine your first sight in the morning of these colorful flowers! It will be so soothing for the eyes and the soul,” appreciated yet another user.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 19:52 IST
Keeping elections clean, alcohol out: In a Nagaland town, women try to stop liquor from flowing

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
