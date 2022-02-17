Railways Ministry shares photos of old Pamban Bridge; leaves netizens enthralled

The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to share breathtaking photos of the under-construction Pamban Bridge, off the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu.

The view of a passenger train passing through the old Pamban Bridge amid the greenish water of the Bay Bengal is a visual treat. The clouds in the sky, looking like an artwork, add to the beauty of the photographs.

“Magnificent Blue Sky complementing Great Pamban Bridge! Exhilarating views of the Rameswaram-Madurai passenger train passing through the old bridge, the piers of under-construction new Pamban Bridge(Tamil Nadu) are also visible,” reads the caption of the tweet.

Magnificent Blue Sky complementing Great Pamban Bridge! Exhilarating views of the Rameswaram-Madurai passenger train passing through the old bridge, the piers of under-construction new Pamban Bridge(Tamil Nadu) are also visible. pic.twitter.com/etIR5P5ZBp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 16, 2022

Since being shared on February 16, the tweet has amassed more than 1,000 likes so far. Netizens were left spellbound after watching the photographs. “What a view that is!” commented a user, while another wrote, “This journey is on my Bucket list.”

The new Pamban Bridge, being constructed by the Railway Vikas Nigam Limited on a budget of Rs 280 crore, will be India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge and its construction is expected to be complete by March this year. The 2.07-kilometre long dual-track bridge will also include the provision of its middle portion getting lifted up to let ships pass by.

The new bridge is expected to be a boon for pilgrims to Rameswaram and Dhanuskhodi as well as give a boost to the tourism sector.

The old Pamban Bridge, which connects Tamil Nadu with the Pamban island, also known as Rameswaram Island, is one of the longest sea bridges in the country and dates back to 1914. India’s first-ever sea bridge, a 6,700-foot structure, was built by the British to bolster trade relations with Sri Lanka.