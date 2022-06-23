scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Railway staff’s daring act saves a life

The incident took place at the Balichak railway station in West Bengal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 5:38:47 pm
Railway staff carries man to safety, Railway staff member saves a man who fell on tracks, Balichak railway station rescue, Railway rescue, Rail viral video, Indian ExpressThe Railways staff member who saved the man is identified as H. Satish Kumar.

The Ministry of Railways Thursday posted a clip showing one of its staff saving a life, just in the nick of time. In the 24-second CCTV footage from the Balichak railway station in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, one can see railway staff H. Satish Kumar signalling with a green flag to an upcoming goods train.

Just before Kumar turns away from the platform, he sees someone lying on the tracks. Kumar immediately runs towards the man and jumps on the tracks. He then pulls him up and carries him away to the empty space between the tracks. Seconds later a train passes past them.

ALSO READ |Indian Railways launches first private rail service, welcomes passengers with colourful folk performances

If Kumar had delayed his response even by a few seconds, he and the man he rescued would have been hit by the train. It is unclear if the man jumped on the track or fell accidentally.

While sharing this video on their Twitter account, the Ministry of Railways tweeted, “सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery.”

This tweet soon got over 19,000 views and thousands of likes in just a few hours.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...Premium
MVA crisis | Behind Surat to Guwahati flight: fear of rebels returning to...
Mohammed Saqib writes: BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western he...Premium
Mohammed Saqib writes: BRICS summit needs to focus on breaking Western he...
More Premium Stories >>

Appreciating Kumar for his prompt action, a Twitter user wrote, “Well-done Satish Kumar, Request @AshwiniVaishnaw  ji to please Reward him for this act of bravery”.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement