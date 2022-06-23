Watch: Railway staff’s daring act saves a life

The Ministry of Railways Thursday posted a clip showing one of its staff saving a life, just in the nick of time. In the 24-second CCTV footage from the Balichak railway station in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, one can see railway staff H. Satish Kumar signalling with a green flag to an upcoming goods train.

Just before Kumar turns away from the platform, he sees someone lying on the tracks. Kumar immediately runs towards the man and jumps on the tracks. He then pulls him up and carries him away to the empty space between the tracks. Seconds later a train passes past them.

If Kumar had delayed his response even by a few seconds, he and the man he rescued would have been hit by the train. It is unclear if the man jumped on the track or fell accidentally.

सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured.

Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery. pic.twitter.com/gcnHCrtXg4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

While sharing this video on their Twitter account, the Ministry of Railways tweeted, “सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery.”

This tweet soon got over 19,000 views and thousands of likes in just a few hours.

Appreciating Kumar for his prompt action, a Twitter user wrote, "Well-done Satish Kumar, Request @AshwiniVaishnaw ji to please Reward him for this act of bravery".