Railway staffer’s alertness saves a life; rescue moments caught on camera

A CCTV video capturing the rescue of a woman who lost her balance while boarding a train has gone viral and drawn praise for the railway staffer who acted in the nick of time to save her.

According to the railway ministry, which tweeted the video Tuesday, the incident happened at the Amethi station in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | RPF personnel receives praise for saving man from falling under moving train

Before the woman could fall on to the track the staffer, a ticket checker, pulled her to the platform. The delay of even a few seconds could have been dangerous for the woman. In the video, other people on the platform are also seen rushing to help her.

The 16-second clip has gathered over 40,000 views since it was posted.

रेल कर्मी की सतर्कता से बची महिला की जान! उत्तर प्रदेश के अमेठी रेलवे स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान एक महिला संतुलन खो बैठी, जिसे एक सजग टिकट चेकिंग कर्मचारी ने बचाया। pic.twitter.com/uS3CDVOLDM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 1, 2022

Netizens have demanded that the ticket checker should be rewarded by the government for his presence of mind. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Salute to the hero”. Another user wrote, “God bless you man”.

Earlier, a similar incident was captured on camera after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer’s prompt action saved the lives of an elderly woman and her son in West Bengal’s Bankura station in August. The RPF officer pulled the woman to the platform after she fell down trying to get inside a moving train. The ministry has time and again advised people not to board or get down from moving trains.