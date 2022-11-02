scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Railway staffer’s alertness saves a life; rescue moments caught on camera

The staffer pulled the woman to the platform after she fell down while boarding a train at the Amethi railway station.

Ministry of Railways, TT saves woman from coming under railway tracks, Railway workers rescue women who fell between tracks, railway ticket checker saves woman from accident, viral ministry of railway video, indian express

A CCTV video capturing the rescue of a woman who lost her balance while boarding a train has gone viral and drawn praise for the railway staffer who acted in the nick of time to save her.

According to the railway ministry, which tweeted the video Tuesday, the incident happened at the Amethi station in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ |RPF personnel receives praise for saving man from falling under moving train

Before the woman could fall on to the track the staffer, a ticket checker, pulled her to the platform. The delay of even a few seconds could have been dangerous for the woman. In the video, other people on the platform are also seen rushing to help her.

The 16-second clip has gathered over 40,000 views since it was posted.

Netizens have demanded that the ticket checker should be rewarded by the government for his presence of mind. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Salute to the hero”. Another user wrote, “God bless you man”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...

Earlier, a similar incident was captured on camera after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer’s prompt action saved the lives of an elderly woman and her son in West Bengal’s Bankura station in August. The RPF officer pulled the woman to the platform after she fell down trying to get inside a moving train. The ministry has time and again advised people not to board or get down from moving trains.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 05:05:48 pm
Next Story

Can even mild Covid cause blood clots, cardiovascular issues?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement