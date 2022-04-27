Railway staff save a passenger yet again. Watch rescue video

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been praised for saving the lives of passengers time and again as the Ministry of Railways frequently shares videos on social media showing how they rescue travellers.

The latest video shared by the railway ministry on Tuesday shows a passenger falling between the platform and a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station. Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, and other RPF personnel are seen promptly rescuing the passenger and pulling him onto the platform.

Watch the video here:

The clip shared at 9:06 pm Wednesday has garnered more than 13,000 views so far. While some users raised the need for reducing the distance between platform and train, many users praised Tiwari. “Great work by railway staff. Always ready to help people,” commented a user. “The gaps between platforms and trains’ pedestals should be minimised. Just like metros….” wrote another user.

Well done madam, u saved a family not a life — SKA.Hussain (@skahussain) April 27, 2022

Great presence of mind and immediate help saved the Man. Hats off to the Lady Police.consider deputing RPF on either end of Platform during Arrival/Departure of Train.more people can be saved — chandrasekarvv (@chandrasekarvv) April 26, 2022

Great job. Congrats and Salute to Ms. A . Mathuri from Goods Sheds/Warehouses Workers and their families.👏👏👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 — swapan goswami (@swapangoswami19) April 26, 2022

Make your platform heights of all stations at uniform level and distance — Shantanu (@shantanu2391710) April 27, 2022

In another video shared on Tuesday, an RPF constable identified as A Mathuri is seen pulling a passenger to safety. The incident happened over the last weekend and Mathuri too earned plaudits online. “What a brave lady…… she saved the life of the person even without leaving her weapon (lathi),” commented a user.

Humane act by a lady RPF constable saves a passenger's life! Ms. A. Mathuri, an on-duty RPF constable at Egmore, Chennai swiftly reacted on noticing a passenger falling from a moving train & pulled him back to safety. Life is precious!

Never board/alight from moving trains! pic.twitter.com/YsdAcAjxJV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 26, 2022

Before this, a video shared on Monday showed a passenger falling onto the platform while alighting a moving train. An official is seen deftly coming out of the train and rescuing the passenger.