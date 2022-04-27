Railway staff save a passenger yet again. Watch rescue video

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
The latest video shared by the railway ministry on Tuesday shows a passenger falling between the platform and a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station.

April 27, 2022 4:10:21 pm
passenger saved from falling under train, railway protection force, railway station video, passenger falls, rescue video, indian express Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, and other RPF personnel are seen promptly rescuing the passenger and pulling him onto the platform.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been praised for saving the lives of passengers time and again as the Ministry of Railways frequently shares videos on social media showing how they rescue travellers.

The latest video shared by the railway ministry on Tuesday shows a passenger falling between the platform and a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station. Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, and other RPF personnel are seen promptly rescuing the passenger and pulling him onto the platform.

The clip shared at 9:06 pm Wednesday has garnered more than 13,000 views so far. While some users raised the need for reducing the distance between platform and train, many users praised Tiwari. “Great work by railway staff. Always ready to help people,” commented a user. “The gaps between platforms and trains’ pedestals should be minimised. Just like metros….” wrote another user.

In another video shared on Tuesday, an RPF constable identified as A Mathuri is seen pulling a passenger to safety. The incident happened over the last weekend and Mathuri too earned plaudits online. “What a brave lady…… she saved the life of the person even without leaving her weapon (lathi),” commented a user.

Before this, a video shared on Monday showed a passenger falling onto the platform while alighting a moving train. An official is seen deftly coming out of the train and rescuing the passenger.

