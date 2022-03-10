Railway staff’s prompt action saves youth’s life who climbed on a railway engine, watch video

Prompt action of railway personnel saved the life of a youngster who tried to commit suicide after climbing on the roof of a train’s engine. Video of the rescue operation was shared by the Ministry of Railways. The incident happened at Danapur railway station in Bihar.

The 29-second clip shows a railway employee crawling on the train’s engine and throwing a shawl at the youngster. High-voltage electric wire is also seen near the roof of the engine. He pulls down the man from the roof of the train’s engine. The youth falls down onto the platform and seems unconscious. The railway personnel covered him with a towel as people said that he should be rushed to a hospital.

“Indian Railway employees set an example of humanity and conscientiousness!” the Ministry of Railways tweeted in Hindi. They also noted that ticket- checking staff saved the youngster, who was taken to hospital.

[Disclaimer: Disturbing footage, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

भारतीय रेल के कर्मचारी ने पेश की मानवता और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा की मिसाल! पूर्व मध्य रेल के दानापुर स्टेशन पर टिकट चेकिंग स्टॉफ ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर इंजन पर आत्महत्या करने की नीयत से चढ़े एक युवक को बचाया और अस्पताल तक पहुंचाया। pic.twitter.com/N0gyGAHhph — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 9, 2022

The railway personnel earned plaudits online for rescuing the youth. “Great work. He must be awarded for his bravery. Railway men usually do such work but are not counted. Salute you!! We are really proud of you,” commented a user.

Thanks Dear, God Bless 🙌you ever.

Rly. Govt. should Sanction Award to the Concerned Rly Staff who has protected the life of frustrated 😤 youth.

Wishing happiness ✨🤗💕 in life of every Railway 🛤men. — ParmarShailesh Kumar (@ParmarS70109397) March 9, 2022

Great work. He must be awarded for his bravery. Railway men usually do such work but are not counted. Salute you!!We are really proud of you. 🙏🇮🇳🙏 — SAJJAN KUMAR (@sajjan28151) March 9, 2022

Breave work from Ticket checking staff👌👌👍 — Dr R K (@rupeshkr9211) March 9, 2022

Another employee earned praise online recently after a train manager swiftly applied brake saving a passenger who slipped between platform and moving train. A video of the incident, which happened at Surat railway station in Gujarat, was also shared by the Ministry of Railways. Before that, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a youth who fell while getting off a moving train at the Warangal railway station in Telangana.

