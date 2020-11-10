Railway ministry tweets fresh video of ‘water test’ to highlight work done

The South Western Railway used the lockdown period to complete major track maintenance works, which has helped to increase the sectional speed, the speed at which train runs between stations. (Picture credit: indainexpress.com/ File)

To show just how smooth journeys are on South Western Railway’s line between Londa & Miraj the Ministry of Railways tweeted a video of its ‘water test’.

In a tweet on November 10, the ministry shared a video showing a glass filled with water kept on a table in a train compartment, and a speedometer that indicates the train’s speed.

As the train touches speeds of almost 130 kmph, the water in the glass remains undisturbed, which according to authorities shows trains can operate on the track at speeds above 125 kmph.

“Another route of South Western Railway between Londa & Miraj is now fit for running trains above speeds of 125Kmph clearing glass full of water challenge in firing colours,” the official account tweeted.

To make travel experience faster & safer for passengers, thorough track maintenance is done round the clock. Another route of South Western Railway between Londa & Miraj is now fit for running trains above speeds of 125Kmph clearing glass full of water challenge in firing colors pic.twitter.com/Nucn7gUqOc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 10, 2020

According to a press release, the South Western Railway authorities used the lockdown to complete major track maintenance work, which has helped to increase the speed at which trains operate.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Test speed is ok.

But d train is pasing through STRAIGHT line track where the jerks in the wheels is minimum & so the water remains stagnant.

Real is when d trains changes d track & crosses the junctions, d position of wheels changes ;d jerks transfers to the glass of water. — raigulshan✋ (@grg1202) November 10, 2020

great going — pranav13 (@13pranav13) November 10, 2020

Welldone — انس پٹنے (@anaspatni7) November 10, 2020

Indian railway is the best. — ankushnag (@ankushnag29) November 10, 2020

Have seen a lot of improvement in railways…Amritsar Shatabdi very often clocks speeds upto 133KM/H which was not possible earlier…Just need further optimization of timings to reduce the travel time.. — Aman (@Amanpr_t) November 10, 2020

Congratulations — BIKASH KUMAR (@BIKASHK05191346) November 10, 2020

I want to request Indian railways to make such type of tracks to all the states for faster journey — Akshay Nandan (@akshaya_nandan) November 10, 2020

Great news you have test train running at such high speeds. When will this speed come to usual passenger trains? — Akash (@mr_akash_s) November 10, 2020

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted a video of a ‘water test’ conducted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route.

The results of intensive track 🛤️ maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karanataka are there for everyone to see. The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water 💧 spilled out of the glass while the train was traveling at high speed. pic.twitter.com/r7aFp55gSA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2020

The minister said the journey was “so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilt out while the train was travelling at high speed.”

