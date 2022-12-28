Railway ministry shares video of coach ‘facelift’. Not everyone’s impressed

People often associate the aesthetic of Indian Railways with classic blue-coloured seats and minimal functionality. Now, the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway wants to add some pop of colour and art to the coaches by launching a “facelift” initiative that decorates the coach with handmade artwork.

While sharing a video that showed a train coach decorated with several colourful mural-like artworks, the Ministry of Railway tweeted, “Uplifting your Travel Experience! A coach facelift initiative has been undertaken by the Sealdah Division of @EasternRailway, where coaches are being adorned with art. Catch a glimpse of a train that runs on the Sealdah-Bangaon section.”

The 34-second video that has over 23,000 views and over 800 likes has not impressed everyone. In the comments, many people remarked the artwork was not particularly pleasant. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “Please!! Employ good and professional artists for this. Else leave it as is. This is not a facelift. Its a spoiler!!”. Another person wrote, “Most of art work appears an eye-sore. My God!”.

People also took this opportunity to say the Railways should focus on improving its service rather than promoting purely cosmetic initiatives. A person posted, “Painting uplifts the travel experience? A waste of money in my books.” Adding to this, another user said, “Modern art is not required instead new modern rakes are required”.