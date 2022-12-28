scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Railway ministry shares video of coach ‘facelift’. Not everyone’s impressed

The artful revamping of coaches was undertaken by the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway.

Railway ministry decorates coaches with murals, Indian railways brings artwork to coaches, Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway decorates coaches with art, Viral Indian railway tweets, indian railway updates, indian express

People often associate the aesthetic of Indian Railways with classic blue-coloured seats and minimal functionality. Now, the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway wants to add some pop of colour and art to the coaches by launching a “facelift” initiative that decorates the coach with handmade artwork.

While sharing a video that showed a train coach decorated with several colourful mural-like artworks, the Ministry of Railway tweeted, “Uplifting your Travel Experience! A coach facelift initiative has been undertaken by the Sealdah Division of @EasternRailway, where coaches are being adorned with art. Catch a glimpse of a train that runs on the Sealdah-Bangaon section.”

The 34-second video that has over 23,000 views and over 800 likes has not impressed everyone. In the comments, many people remarked the artwork was not particularly pleasant. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “Please!! Employ good and professional artists for this. Else leave it as is. This is not a facelift. Its a spoiler!!”. Another person wrote, “Most of art work appears an eye-sore. My God!”.

People also took this opportunity to say the Railways should focus on improving its service rather than promoting purely cosmetic initiatives. A person posted, “Painting uplifts the travel experience? A waste of money in my books.” Adding to this, another user said, “Modern art is not required instead new modern rakes are required”.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 10:32 IST
