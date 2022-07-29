Railway Ministry shares a panoramic view of a train journey, impresses netizens

The Indian Railway has one of the largest railway networks in the world and this means that its trains often cross some of the most beautiful landscapes and views in the country.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Railways shared a video that showed how an express train crossed through the wilderness of Dara Ghats in Rajasthan.

Bestowed with abundance of nature! Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway. pic.twitter.com/2gRPYvldvA — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 28, 2022

Sharing the 41-second clip, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “Bestowed with abundance of nature! Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway.”

The clip has so far gathered over 7,000 views. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Its like ‘once in a lifetime journey’! Congratulations to the Railways!”.

In January this year, the railway ministry tweeted a video of a train entering snow-covered Sadura railway station at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, the ministry also tweeted a video of toy trains passing through the picturesque Kalka-Shimla rail route.

In February, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted a photo of the under-construction Chenab Rail Bridge, which is set to be the world’s highest railway bridge after its expected completion in December 2022. The bridge will have a height of 467 metres (1,532 ft) and is being built across a deep gorge of the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.