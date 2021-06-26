Equipped with Vistadome coach, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express offers unhindered view of scenic Western Ghats

After weeks of anticipation and excitement, passengers on Saturday were finally able to enjoy the picturesque view of the Western Ghats from the first-ever Vistadome coach in Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express. Videos of the journey have left many on social media excited.

Following the restoration of the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, “passengers can enjoy unhindered views of river, valley, waterfalls, etc. on Mumbai-Pune route,” the Central Railways said in a statement. Until now, the Vistadome coach was running only in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train.

Vistadome is a state-of-the-art coach made by the Indian Railways, designed to provide passengers with travel comfort as well as an enhanced viewing experience of their surroundings. The features include wide window panes and glass rooftop, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, among others.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a few images of passengers filming their experience.

A Panoramic View of the Western Ghats: Wide window panes & glass rooftops of the first ever Vistadome Coach in Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express provide passengers with a unhindered, unique and unforgettable travel experience. Come, experience the Western Ghats as never before! pic.twitter.com/vr2coDAq7h — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 26, 2021

Goyal also shared some videos of the tour, along with testimonials from passengers enjoying the special coach, which is popular in many foreign countries.

मुंबई-पुणे रेलमार्ग पर, विशेष डेक्कन एक्सप्रेस मे लगे पारदर्शी व बड़ी खिड़कियों वाले विस्टाडोम कोच, सफर का आनंद कई गुना बढ़ा रहे हैं। प्राकृतिक सुंदरता वाले इस मार्ग पर सफर कर रहे यात्री अपने अनुभव साझा कर रहे हैं। यात्रियों के विश्वस्तरीय अनुभव के लिये रेलवे निरंतर प्रयासरत है। pic.twitter.com/zxj3WF4Urt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 26, 2021

The special train includes one Vistadome coach, three AC chair cars, 10 second class seating and one second class seating cum guard’s brake van.

Passengers travelling on the route can enjoy the scenic beauty while passing near Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala and Lonavala. They can also see the waterfalls and tunnels on the South East Ghat section.

A view of the lush green Western Ghat seen from the train. (Source: Central Railways) A view of the lush green Western Ghat seen from the train. (Source: Central Railways)

Interested tourists will be able to take a round-trip on the route daily. While a special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 7.00 am daily and arrive Pune at 11.05 am, another will leave Pune at 3.15 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 7.05 pm on the same day.

Booking will be open at all PRS centers and on IRCTC websites. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board the special train, adhering all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.