‘If there is heaven on earth, it’s here’: Railway minister shares photos of snow-covered Srinagar Railway station

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways took to Twitter to share mesmerising photos of a snow-clad Srinagar Railway Station. Vaishnaw quoted a couplet written by Indo-Persian Sufi singer Amīr Khusrau while tweeting the images. The former IAS officer wrote, “If there is heaven on earth, it’s here, it’s here.”

In one of the three photos, snow-covered plants with Srinagar Railway station in the backdrop leaves viewers spellbound. In the other two photos, railway tracks are covered with snow, making people dubious if the tracks are actually white. The platforms and roofs above are covered with thick blankets of snow. Rendering the mood of snowfall, umpteen balls of snow are visible in the pictures.

See the photos:

The photos shared on January 9 has garnered over 12,000 likes. Netizens raised their concerns over rail services in the comments section. Some users showered love on the post. “Wow faarsi . I love india,” commented a user.

Wow faarsi . I love india — Nacheez Arif (@Nacheez_Arif786) January 10, 2022

Man I so want to visit this place after looking at this ❄️☃️⛄️🚂 https://t.co/APa9ZmfzzO — Darshit Thakar (@thakardarshit24) January 10, 2022

Indian Meteorological Department on January 10 predicted dense fog and cold wave conditions over parts of northwest India in the next four to five days.

Kashmir has been witnessing heavy snowfall for a long time. The valley is under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’. Flight services to the valley have been suspended.