Railway Minister Piyush Goyal trolled for sharing ‘doctored video’ of train

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of Vande Bharat Express passing through a station at a ‘lightning speed’. However, many called out the video for being fast-forwarded. “It’s a bird…It’s a plane…Watch India’s first semi-high speed train built under ‘Make in India’ initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightning speed,” read the caption of the video that featured the train passing a station.

The video, which went viral and was also shared by National General Secretary of BJP, Ram Madhav, raised many questions when many pointed out that the clip seemed doctored.

It’s a bird…It’s a plane…Watch India’s first semi-high speed train built under ‘Make in India’ initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed. pic.twitter.com/KbbaojAdjO — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2019

Soon after, a Twitter user Abhishek Jaiswal claimed that the video was his and stated that the speed of the video has been forwarded twice that of the original. Along with his post, he also shared a link that redirected to a video on YouTube channel The Rail Mail. Watch the video here:

Though many praised the government for the #Train18 project, they also called out the railway minister for using a fake video. “Nice video. But video has been edited to make in fast forward mode to make it look super fast. But still proud of train 18,” read a comment on the post.

Japan: Our bullet train can touch the speed of 300 km/hr US: Our's can touch a speed of 400 km/hr Piyush Goyal: Itna mehnat kaun karega be, Just speed up the video to x4 times.

