‘Incredible!!’: Netizens go wow over Railway employee ‘giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds’

With passengers always on the move, railway stations witness a lot of hustle and bustle. People can be seen frantically buying tickets in their attempt to board trains without missing them. Long queues and time spent to print tickets often rile up passengers.

In a bid to reduce passengers queuing up at ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) were introduced by the Indian Railways and retired railway employees were roped in as facilitators to help passengers get tickets from the machines.

Now, a railway employee has left netizens astounded with his working speed. In a viral video, the man is seen operating the machine at lightning speed and generating tickets for passengers. He smiles at the camera and responds to a passenger’s query if it is a return ticket by saying, “yes” in Tamil.

The clip, shared by Mumbai Railway Users’s Twitter handle, has amassed more than 8,96,700 views so far. The tweet also mentioned the man’s working speed — three tickets in 15 seconds. “Somewhere in Indian Railways this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds,” read the tweet.

Somewhere in Indian Railways this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/1ZGnirXA9d — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) June 28, 2022

A Twitter user identified the man as a retired railway employee working at the Chennai Egmore Railway Station. “This Railway Retired Gentleman works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station. Nearly 3.15 minutes video but restricted to 02.20 minutes,” the user wrote.

This Railway Retired Gentleman works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station. Nearly 3.15 minutes video but restricted to 02.20 minutes pic.twitter.com/hB4ECrPMe9 — roshan (@roshanofficiall) June 30, 2022

Seen it. Thanks! — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) June 29, 2022

Indian are also talented 😍😍 — Niraj Mahale (@NirajMahale) June 29, 2022

wow…

what a speed to operate a computer at such age….#WeDoMoreWednesdays https://t.co/Sw2gtDsgru — Mahzala Shirzai (@Mahzala_Shirzai) June 30, 2022

I have bought ticket from him. Longtime back memories. https://t.co/LhMaBCzrgr — Chennai M.Vinoth 🇮🇳 வினோத் (@MVinothOffl) June 30, 2022

Another user tagged the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai and commented, “@DrmChennai hope you see this. This is from Chennai park station if im not wrong.” DRM Chennai acknowledged the clip and commented, “Seen it. Thanks!”