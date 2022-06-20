Railway employee crawls under train stuck on bridge to fix air-leakage issue, wins hearts

An assistant loco pilot, identified as Ganesh Ghosh, has been hailed by netizens for bravely crawling under a train stuck on a bridge to fix an air leakage problem. The train resumed the journey after Ghosh resolved the issue. A clip showing Ghosh’s courageous act was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter Monday.

The clip showed Ghosh crawling underneath the train. A man was heard urging him to be cautious. A passenger looked at him with admiration after he crawled out from underneath the train. Meanwhile, water could be seen flowing rapidly under the bridge.

यात्रियों की सेवा और सुरक्षा में समर्पित। Railsevaks are committed to serve its passengers 24×7. An exemplary display of courage by Ganesh Ghosh, ALP who crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge & rectified air leakage issue that helped resume the journey. pic.twitter.com/9ZdkXBYacY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 20, 2022

The railway ministry appreciated Ghosh for his “exemplary display of courage”. “Railsevaks are committed to serve its passengers 24×7. An exemplary display of courage by Ganesh Ghosh, ALP who crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge & rectified air leakage issue that helped resume the journey,” the railway ministry tweeted.

While many users lauded the loco pilot for his efforts, some others raised the need to improve railway infrastructure.

A social media user commented, “This should not be necessary. @RailMinIndia, this is not a matter of pride. Perspective needs calibration. First get your coaches to not have holes, but tanks, for sewage. And award tenders for service and maintenance based on passenger ratings and not L1 price.”

Another user wrote, “My hats off to workmanship and dedication of railwaymen. They work round the clock to serve and help the nation grow.”

