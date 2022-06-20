scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Railway employee crawls under train stuck on bridge to fix air-leakage issue, wins hearts

The railway ministry appreciated Ghosh for his “exemplary display of courage”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 5:59:28 pm
railway, loco pilot crawling under train, railway ministry, train, loco pilot, loco pilot fixing leakage issue, indian expressWhile many users lauded the loco pilot for his efforts, some others raised the need to improve railway infrastructure.

An assistant loco pilot, identified as Ganesh Ghosh, has been hailed by netizens for bravely crawling under a train stuck on a bridge to fix an air leakage problem. The train resumed the journey after Ghosh resolved the issue. A clip showing Ghosh’s courageous act was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter Monday.

The clip showed Ghosh crawling underneath the train. A man was heard urging him to be cautious. A passenger looked at him with admiration after he crawled out from underneath the train. Meanwhile, water could be seen flowing rapidly under the bridge.

The railway ministry appreciated Ghosh for his “exemplary display of courage”. “Railsevaks are committed to serve its passengers 24×7. An exemplary display of courage by Ganesh Ghosh, ALP who crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge & rectified air leakage issue that helped resume the journey,” the railway ministry tweeted.

While many users lauded the loco pilot for his efforts, some others raised the need to improve railway infrastructure.

A social media user commented, “This should not be necessary. @RailMinIndia, this is not a matter of pride. Perspective needs calibration. First get your coaches to not have holes, but tanks, for sewage. And award tenders for service and maintenance based on passenger ratings and not L1 price.”

Another user wrote, “My hats off to workmanship and dedication of railwaymen. They work round the clock to serve and help the nation grow.”

Two days ago, the railway ministry shared a video that showed a member of the Railway Protection Force pulling an elderly woman to the platform just seconds before a train rushed past them. The woman was trying to cross the tracks and the RPF officer earned plaudits online for saving the lady.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement