Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Have you seen the railway coach-turned-restaurant at New Jalpaiguri railway station?

Set up inside a refurbished railway coach, the Rail Coach Restaurant is decked up with paintings, warm lights and vibrant yellow seats.

Dishing out a unique culinary experience to visitors, the railways has turned an old train coach into a restaurant at the New Jalpaiguri Junction railway station in West Bengal’s Siliguri. The Ministry of Railways has shared photographs of the Rail Coach Restaurant on Twitter.

Set up inside a refurbished railway coach, the restaurant is decked up with paintings, warm lights and vibrant yellow seats. Other photos show the outdoor dining space and people seated inside the new restaurant.

“Coach to Restaurant! With an aim to provide a unique experience to the visitors, an aesthetically designed Rail Coach Restaurant has been opened at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, West Bengal. The restaurant has been set up by recycling an old passenger coach,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

The ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’, which has a capacity of 32 guests, is serving different cuisines – from North Indian and South Indian to Chinese, Sanjay Chilwarwar, the additional divisional railway manager of New Jalpaiguri Junction, was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The restaurant will not only help in increasing the revenue of the railways but also passengers will be able to have a unique experience of dining on a train coach,” he said. Thirty-two guests can dine at once at the restaurant run by 40 staff and the service time is from 6 am to 10 pm.

29-10-2022
