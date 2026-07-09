3,000 LPG cylinders swept into Maharashtra river after heavy rain floods gas plant

Apart from leaving a trail of death and destruction, heavy monsoon rain triggered an unusual incident in Maharashtra’s Raigad district after floodwaters washed away nearly 3,000 filled and empty LPG cylinders from a bottling plant.

The cylinders were swept into the Patalganga River Wednesday when a water channel running through the Rasayani industrial area overflowed following incessant rain.

Videos circulating on social media show hundreds of red LPG cylinders drifting rapidly downstream in the swollen river, highlighting the scale of the flooding that has affected several parts of the state.

Watch the video:

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ में भारी बारिश से LPG बॉटलिंग प्लांट में बाढ़ आ गई। करीब 3 हजार गैस सिलेंडर पातालगंगा नदी में बह गए। pic.twitter.com/lTnSeLwpJG — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) July 9, 2026

According to a report by The Times of India, authorities have recovered around 1,000 cylinders, while efforts are underway to trace and recover the remaining ones.

Appeal to residents

With many cylinders still believed to be floating in the river or washed ashore in nearby areas, the district administration has urged residents not to touch or keep them.

NDTV reported that Kishan Javle, Collector, Raigad, appealed to people to immediately inform the authorities or return any cylinders they find to the company, rather than taking them home.

The administration also advised citizens not to store the cylinders at their residences and to cooperate with officials in recovering them promptly.

Story continues below this ad

“There is no guarantee whether the cylinders washed into the river contain gas or whether they are in a safe condition. Picking them up, opening them, or taking them home out of curiosity or for use could be extremely dangerous,” the collector was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Heavy rain in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been experiencing relentless rainfall over the past week, leading to flooding, waterlogging, and disruption across several districts. Raigad remains among the worst-hit regions, with overflowing rivers and inundated low-lying areas causing widespread concern.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “yellow alert” for Mumbai and Thane for Thursday. The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds.

Although rainfall is expected to be less intense than during the previous spell, authorities have advised residents to remain alert as weather conditions continue to remain unstable.