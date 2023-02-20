scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s snow scooter ride in Gulmarg breaks the internet. Watch

In the video, the Gandhi siblings can be seen taking turns in the driver’s seat of the snow scooter.

Rahul Gandhi in GulmargGulmarg: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skis on icy slopes, in Gulmarg, Wednesday. PTI photo

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enjoying a ride on a snow scooter in Gulmarg ski resort of Jammu and Kashmir is breaking the internet.

In the footage, the Gandhi siblings can be seen taking turns in the driver’s seat of the snow scooter with several other scooters, carrying security personnel of the Congress leaders, in tow. The 101-second video has been widely shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

While most viewers have commented favourably to the Gandhi siblings’ joy ride, some ridiculed them for not being ‘serious’. “Would any voter take a Leader seriously, if these types of videos are put out?” a Twitter user (@Vijay_NT2) commented on the video posted by a Youth Congress leader from Rajasthan.
Rahul arrived here last week on a private visit and has been camping in Gulmarg. He was joined by his sister over the weekend.

The brother-sister duo was in Kashmir during the last two days of the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in January.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 14:00 IST
