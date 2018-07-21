Follow Us:
No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi’s wink in Parliament triggers meme-fest on Twitter

It was not the hug alone that garnered all the attention. While his hug to PM Narendra Modi was appreciated by many his wink came under the scanner. And while slammed him with harsh words, others couldn't decide who did it better -- Rahul Gandhi or Priya Varrier.

Published: July 21, 2018
rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi wink, rahul wink, no confidence motion, rahul gandhi hug wink, india news, viral news, funny news, indian express Rahul Gandhi’s wink and hug become a ht meme on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)
Indians witnessed a mammoth 12-hour-long session at the Lok Sabha on Friday where government and opposition participated in the no-confidence motion debate. And amid all speeches and attack-counter attack, what emerged as a clear winner was Rahul Gandhi’s impromptu hug and the wink. The Congress President stole the show with his gestures that evoked polar reactions across the political spectrum. Cut to the social media, it got everyone talking. And soon the ‘historic’ or ‘epic’ hug became a hit meme.

But it was not the hug alone that garnered all the attention. While his hug to PM Narendra Modi was appreciated by many, his wink to fellow Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia came under the scanner. And while many users slammed him with harsh words, others couldn’t decide who did it better — Rahul Gandhi or Priya Varrier. Some even jokingly asked if there was a copyright violation. Memes and jokes about the wink have flooded Twitter. Here are some samples:

While the Congress lauded Rahul’s “unscripted” gesture, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the “drama” was against Parliament decorum, while Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the hug reminded him of the Chipko Movement in Uttarakhand.

