No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi’s wink in Parliament triggers meme-fest on Twitter

Rahul Gandhi’s wink and hug become a ht meme on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) Rahul Gandhi’s wink and hug become a ht meme on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Indians witnessed a mammoth 12-hour-long session at the Lok Sabha on Friday where government and opposition participated in the no-confidence motion debate. And amid all speeches and attack-counter attack, what emerged as a clear winner was Rahul Gandhi’s impromptu hug and the wink. The Congress President stole the show with his gestures that evoked polar reactions across the political spectrum. Cut to the social media, it got everyone talking. And soon the ‘historic’ or ‘epic’ hug became a hit meme.

ALSO READ | Amul features Rahul Gandhi’s ‘impromptu’ hug to PM Modi, Twitterati praise their wit and sarcasm

But it was not the hug alone that garnered all the attention. While his hug to PM Narendra Modi was appreciated by many, his wink to fellow Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia came under the scanner. And while many users slammed him with harsh words, others couldn’t decide who did it better — Rahul Gandhi or Priya Varrier. Some even jokingly asked if there was a copyright violation. Memes and jokes about the wink have flooded Twitter. Here are some samples:

Rahul: “Modiji, why can’t you look me in the eye?”

Modi: “Because beta, if I do, you will wink at me.” — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) July 21, 2018

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/3nu2Y1XibR — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) July 20, 2018

We finally have competition to Priya Varrier #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/m7Ka79UZhe — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) July 20, 2018

Rahul’s wink has gone into great winks gallery pic.twitter.com/yqMk9aq0V3 — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) July 20, 2018

We finally have competition to Priya Varrier #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/m7Ka79UZhe — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) July 20, 2018

Wen you mark proxy for five friends in one lecture and no one notices pic.twitter.com/fZjPyVhV6R — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 20, 2018

When you convince your friend to pay the bill.#NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/W3msNdW3AA — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi’s hug was his PR team, his wink was he being himself. Notice the difference. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 20, 2018

While the Congress lauded Rahul’s “unscripted” gesture, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the “drama” was against Parliament decorum, while Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the hug reminded him of the Chipko Movement in Uttarakhand.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd