Rahul Gandhi’s mic goes silent mid-speech, he jokes ‘Amit Shah switched it off’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah when the former’s microphone went off while delivering a speech at an event in Delhi. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Gandhi is seen addressing a gathering at ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan’ when midway his microphone goes silent with a loud noise.

His next two sentences were inaudible. Gandhi, when the mic became functional within seconds, quipped: “Yeh Amit Shahji ne mic off kar diya hai. (Amit Shah has switched off the microphone).

Incidentally, when the mic went off, the Congress leader was accusing the BJP of building a ‘cage’ and restricting the rights of the people. “If it is your golden bird, then you have to make a cage for it. Can’t do without making a cage. So they (BJP) are busy in making the cage and we are trying to stop them…”, he had said.

Here is the video:

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi says ‘Amit Shah ji ne mic off kar diya’ after his microphone went off during his speech at ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan’ in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WZI5mjX3OD — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Congress has always accused the BJP of muzzling people’s rights, Party leader Shashi Tharoor had tweeted a cartoon yesterday where an invisible finger is telling a person to ‘don’t do’ a bunch of things like; Don’t eat that, don’t watch that, don’t read that, don’t wear that, don’t write that and ends up wishing ‘Happy Independence Day’.

What some are trying to do to our independence! pic.twitter.com/yzRvRD6dEI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd