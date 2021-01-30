scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Breaking News

Rahul Gandhi features on popular Tamil Nadu cooking show, tries his hand at mushroom biryani

The 14-minute clip shows the politicians interacting with the cooking team, eating together on a banana leaf, and Gandhi even suggesting the team to travel to other states and cook.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2021 1:30:41 pm
Rahul Gandhi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Tamil Nadu, ‘Village Cooking Channel, Tamil Nadu YouTube, Congress Rahul Gandhi Tamil cooking show, Rahul Gandhi cooking, trending, indian express, indian express newsRahul Gandhi chatted with the locals and shared how he too enjoys cooking. (Source: Village Cooking Channel/YouTube)

A video of Rahul Gandhi joining the chefs of the popular cooking show ‘Village Cooking Channel’ has gone viral on social media. Gandhi, who was in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, appeared on the show where he sat along with the locals and helped make mushroom biriyani.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by the channel along with a caption that read, “Today we have a big moment. Rahul Gandhi joined us cooking and encouraged us a lot.” In the video, the cooking team, along with Gandhi, can be seen using traditional techniques to cook the biryani.

Watch the video here:

Accompanied by Karur Member of Parliament (MP) and Congress leader Jothimani Sennimalai, Gandhi chatted with the locals and shared how he too enjoys cooking. He further confessed to even silently watching the show.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The 14-minute clip features the politicians interacting with the cooking team, eating together on a banana leaf, and Gandhi even suggesting the team travel to other states and cook. The video concludes with Gandhi thanking the team for the food and assuring them of another visit.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 2 million times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 30: Latest News

Advertisement