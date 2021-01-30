Rahul Gandhi features on popular Tamil Nadu cooking show, tries his hand at mushroom biryani

Rahul Gandhi chatted with the locals and shared how he too enjoys cooking. (Source: Village Cooking Channel/YouTube)

A video of Rahul Gandhi joining the chefs of the popular cooking show ‘Village Cooking Channel’ has gone viral on social media. Gandhi, who was in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, appeared on the show where he sat along with the locals and helped make mushroom biriyani.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by the channel along with a caption that read, “Today we have a big moment. Rahul Gandhi joined us cooking and encouraged us a lot.” In the video, the cooking team, along with Gandhi, can be seen using traditional techniques to cook the biryani.

Watch the video here:

Accompanied by Karur Member of Parliament (MP) and Congress leader Jothimani Sennimalai, Gandhi chatted with the locals and shared how he too enjoys cooking. He further confessed to even silently watching the show.

The 14-minute clip features the politicians interacting with the cooking team, eating together on a banana leaf, and Gandhi even suggesting the team travel to other states and cook. The video concludes with Gandhi thanking the team for the food and assuring them of another visit.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 2 million times.