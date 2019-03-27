Mission Shakti: Twitterati call Rahul Gandhi wishing Modi ‘Happy World Theatre Day’ as Tweet of the day

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished Narendra Modi “Happy World Theatre day” hours after the prime minister announced that India has become the fourth country to execute low-orbit satellite destruction in space. “Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day,” tweeted Gandhi.

In his address to the nation, earlier in the day, the prime minister announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. “India has established its name as a space superpower. On March 27, some time ago, India achieved something remarkable. India shot down a low-orbit satellite in three minutes. With Mission Shakti, India is now the fourth nation in the world to be a Space Superpower,” PM Modi said.

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

The news of PM Modi’s address had come via his official twitter handle and had kept the nation on their toes with many speculating the announcement. Posted in both Hindi and English, the tweet read, “I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM – 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.”

Gandhi, who took a jibe at Modi with his post, was met with mixed reactions, with some calling it the “tweet of the day”.

