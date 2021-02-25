Watch: Rahul Gandhi jumps into Arabian Sea, swims with Kerala fishermen

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took a dip into the sea with the fishermen during his visit to Kollam, Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in poll-bound Kerala, recently spent his time interacting with the fishermen community and even experienced a slice of their life. As he undertook a sea voyage with the men, he jumped into the Arabian Sea and swam for about 10 minutes with them during their morning ritual.

To get a sense of their daily lives, the Congress leader, donning a blue t-shirt and khaki trousers, was also seen pulling the net with local fisherman in high sea in Kollam. Photos and videos shared by him and his party show him with fishermen on a boat as they all set out for their early morning catch.

Images also showed him enjoying breakfast, consisting of fish curry and bread, with them on the boat.

“I understand & admire your work. I also saw the disappointment of pulling out an empty net,” the Wayanad MP wrote on Facebook.

After coming back from the morning boat ride, he interacted with fishermen at Thangassery Beach, Kollam listening to their problems, and talked about how he saw the disappointment of pulling out an empty net.

“I understand and respect what you do. I admire what you are doing. Many times, we eat the fish but we will not understand the hard work behind and how it reached our plate,” Gandhi said.